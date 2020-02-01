Op Selamat records 215 deaths in 14 days | Malaysia

Selangor continued to have the highest number of deaths with 35 cases, followed by Johor (34), Pahang and Sarawak (20) and Kelantan (18). – Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, February 1 – In the 14 days of Op Selamat 16/2020, a total of 215 deaths have been recorded in connection with the celebration of Chinese New Year since it was committed on January 18.

According to Datuk Azisman Alias, director of the Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department, motorcycle and pillion riders topped the fatalities list with 139 victims. 191 fatal accidents were registered.

Selangor continued to have the highest number of deaths with 35 cases, followed by Johor (34), Pahang and Sarawak (20) and Kelantan (18).

“There were 21,941 traffic accidents in the reporting period. Selangor had the highest number with 6,162 cases, followed by Johor (3,367), Kuala Lumpur (2,469), Perak (1,833), Penang (1,761), Negri Sembilan (1,070) and Kedah (1,003).

“Meanwhile, 936 cases have been reported in Pahang, Melaka (821), Sarawak (713), Sabah (663), Kelantan (466), Terengganu (424) and Perlis (73),” he said in a statement today.

He added that 373,212 subpoenas were issued, of which 235,966 were for violations related to the use of cell phones while driving, speed limit crossing, lane crossing, queue clipping, and double line overtaking. – Bernama