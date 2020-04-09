OPEC Debates Crude Oil Production Reduces Trump Piles’ Pressure

OPEC leaders, together with Russia, will hold an emergency conference call on Thursday to discuss what could be the biggest production cut in the cartel’s history amid a record slump in global crude oil prices triggered in part by the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump first launched the idea of ​​production cuts last week when he tweeted Saudi Arabia and Russia had agreed on reductions that could reach 10 million barrels per day. This would not only be the largest daily reduction in OPEC history – over five times the record 2.2 million barrel pact agreed in 2008 – it would also be about half of the world’s second and third largest producer.

Russia, which did not accept a much smaller cut during the chaotic OPEC meeting in Vienna in early March, is said to be willing to cut 1.7 million barrels per day if cartel members can the difference and the US drills are willing to participate.

“While this accounts for around 15% of their total production and would be a significant cut, it would still be a struggle for the whole OPEC + to reach 10 million barrels per day, and therefore seek help from other oil producers if they want to get closer. to this end, “said Warren Patterson, head of ING’s commodity strategy.

“Also, if the group manages to agree on a cut of 10 million barrels per day, while it would offer some short-term relief to the market, it would still not be enough to balance it in the second quarter of 2020,” he added. “So it may not take too long for prices to come back under pressure.”

Futures contracts on Brent crude for June delivery, the benchmark for around 60% of global crude oil purchases, were last seen $ 1.25 more from their Wednesday closing price in New York and changing hands for $ 34.09 a barrel in early European trade.

WTI crude oil futures for May delivery, which are more closely related to domestic gas prices, were up $ 1.41 at $ 26.50 a barrel, after trading briefly south of $ 20 in the first part of last week.

Trump added further pressure to the cartel discussions, which should be followed by a G20 conference call on Friday, but threatening to slap “very substantial” tariffs on non-US crude oil imports in order to protect jobs in the American energy sector.

“If I have to make tariffs on oil from outside or if I have to do something to protect our tens of thousands of workers in the energy sector and our large companies that produce all these jobs, I will do all I have to do,” Trump has told reporters late Sunday after weekend meetings with energy managers in the White House.

The President also insisted that US drills have “already cut” production, an opinion that could be justified by a record gain in US crude inventories, which last week’s 15.2 million barrels, investments and reductions of spending revealed by companies like ExxonMobil (XOM) – Get reports and Chevron Corp. (CVX) – Get the steepest report and slide in rig installations around the Gulf of Mexico and the Permian basin full of shales in at least five years last week.

The participation of the United States in an agreement on the reduction of production would also be complicated by antitrust regulations, although some experts claimed that government officials could order the cuts directly to avoid existing legislation.

Saudi Arabia, the second largest producer in the world behind the United States, has been scheduled to pump a record 12.3 million barrels of crude oil every day, starting this month, following the collapse of its three-year deal on the production limit with members of the OPEC cartel and Russia in Vienna last month.

That wave of production, as well as the ongoing crisis for global oil prices, has made Permian, an important source of shale deposits that could supply up to 150 million barrels of oil in the coming decades, economically unperforated. practicable.

In order to justify spending on new drilling projects in the region, the break-even price for U.S. crude oil must fluctuate between $ 40 and $ 50 a barrel, according to most analysts.

. (TagsToTranslate) FUTURES