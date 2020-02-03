Opec + is considering further cut in oil production by 500,000 bpd, sources say money

Oil pump lifters work at sunset near Midland, Texas, USA, August 21, 2019. – Reuters picture

LONDON, June 10 / PRNewswire / – Opec and its allies are considering lowering their oil production by another 500,000 barrels a day (bpd) as the corona virus, three Opec + sources, and an industry source familiar with the discussions have affected oil demand.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Allies, including Russia, known as Opec +, are considering holding a ministerial meeting on February 14th and 15th, according to one of Opec + sources, before a current date for a meeting in March.

Oil fell $ 10 a barrel to $ 56 this year. This is less than the level that many Opec countries need to balance their budgets. The Corona virus outbreak in China could cut oil demand by more than 250,000 bpd in the first quarter, analysts and traders say.

Iran, an Opec member, said today that the spread of the virus hit oil demand and called for price stabilization, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported.

“The oil market is under pressure and prices have dropped below $ 60 a barrel and efforts are needed to offset that,” said Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh.

The Wall Street Journal reported that another option is being considered, a temporary 1 million bpd cut by the Saudis to support the market. Reuters was unable to verify the report.

Russia said on Friday that it was ready to bring the Opec + meetings forward to February. The country is the largest non-Opec manufacturer working with Opec, so its approval is critical.

An Opec and non-Opec committee, known as the Joint Technical Committee (JTC), has scheduled a meeting in Vienna on February 4-5 to assess the impact of the virus on demand, Opec said + Sources with.

The technical committee is expected to make a recommendation for further measures to support the market, the sources said.

Opec + cut oil supplies to support prices and agreed in December to cut production by 1.7 million bpd by the end of March. The next meeting is scheduled for March 5-6.

The partners also discussed extending the cut duration, and various Opec sources said last week that the group plans to extend the curbs at least until June.

Saudi Arabia’s economy, the largest in the Arab world, continues to be dominated by hydrocarbon revenues despite diversification plans. The kingdom needs prices of around $ 80 to balance its state budget. – Reuters