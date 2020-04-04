OPEC meeting on oil production cheating delayed – Reports

A virtual meeting with the group of OPEC + countries, including Russia, scheduled for Monday, has been postponed to Tuesday or Wednesday at least, while Russia and Saudi Arabia continue to blame each other for the collapse in global energy prices.

On Thursday, the world’s leading exporter of crude oil from Saudi Arabia made a surprise call for a meeting of OPEC + oil producers to “stabilize the oil market” in the midst of an ongoing price war that exacerbated already canceled prices. due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and falling energy demand.

An emergency meeting was scheduled for Monday. However, Saturday’s exacerbations between Riyadh and Moscow appear to bring that meeting back at least this week to allow more time for negotiations between oil prices on crude oil supply chutes, two OPEC sources told Reuters.

Oil prices plummeted in March after the so-called OPEC + group of countries did not accept production cuts. A price war began shortly after, with Saudi Arabia threatening to pump at a record pace to regain market share, although the coronavirus pandemic has seen global demand plummet.

Saudi Arabia had accused Russia of refusing to accept a further production cut of 1.5 million barrels per day in addition to the reduction already in place of 1.7 million barrels per day. As a result, the kingdom has opened its crude oil taps, deciding to increase its production to a record 12.3% since April 1, according to reports.

The international Brent benchmark is currently trading around $ 24 a barrel compared to over $ 70 a year ago. Prices recovered somewhat last week after President Donald Trump expressed the need for a cut in production, but the ongoing war of words between Saudi Arabia and Russia could endanger an agreement.

