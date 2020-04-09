OPEC, Russia They agree to reduce daily production by 10 million barrels

OPEC leaders and Russia agreed on Thursday a two-month production cut of 10 million barrels per day following an emergency conference call urged by U.S. President Donald Trump.

As part of those 10 million, Saudi Arabia, the de facto cartel leader and the world’s second largest producer, will cut 3.3 million barrels per day from its production, which is expected to reach 12.3 million. Russia, the world’s third largest producer, will cut production by 2 million barrels per day.

The balance of the cuts, which would be equivalent to about 10% of the total crude supply – the highest ever recorded – will come from other OPEC member states, according to media reports on Thursday’s conference call, and will cover the months of May and June.

Futures contracts on Brent crude for June delivery, the benchmark for around 60% of global crude oil purchases, have recently been down 2.9% to $ 33.89 a barrel, according to oilScore.

WTI crude oil futures for May delivery, which are more closely related to domestic gas prices, plunged 7.3% to $ 23.25, after trading briefly south of $ 20 earlier in the past week .

Trump launched the idea of ​​production cuts for the first time last week when he tweeted that Saudi Arabia and Russia had agreed to reductions that could reach 15 million barrels per day.

It would have been not only the biggest daily drop in OPEC history – over six times the record 2.2 million barrel pact agreed in 2008 – it would also be about half of the world’s second and third largest producer.

Trump added further pressure on the cartel discussions, which should be followed by a G20 conference call on Friday, threatening to slap “very substantial” tariffs on non-US crude oil imports in order to protect jobs in the American energy sector.

“If I have to make tariffs on oil from outside or if I have to do something to protect our tens of thousands of workers in the energy sector and our large companies that produce all these jobs, I will do all I have to do,” Trump has told reporters late Sunday after weekend meetings with energy managers in the White House.

The president also insisted that US drills “already cut” production. This view could be justified by a record gain in U.S. crude oil inventories (which increased 15.2 million barrels last week), capex and spending cuts revealed by companies like ExxonMobil XOM and Chevron Corp. CVX, and the steepest slide in rig installations around the Gulf of Mexico and the Permian basin full of shale in at least five years last week.

The participation of the United States in a manufacturing agreement would also be complicated by antitrust regulations, although some experts said government officials could order the cuts directly to avoid existing legislation.

Saudi Arabia, the number 2 producer in the world behind the United States, has been scheduled to pump a record 12.3 million barrels of crude oil every day, starting this month. This was to follow the collapse of his three-year deal on the production limit with members of the OPEC cartel and Russia in Vienna last month.

That surge in production, as well as the ongoing crisis for global oil prices, has made Permian, one of the main sources of shale deposits that could supply up to 150 million barrels of oil in the coming decades, economically non-perforated. practicable.

To justify spending new drilling projects in the region, the breakeven price for U.S. crude oil must fluctuate between $ 40 and $ 50 a barrel, according to most analysts.

. (TagsToTranslate) FUTURES