OPEC + Speaks Out After Mexico Calling Big Oil Production

The agreement between Saudi Arabia and Russia over a record conflict over oil production was put to an end on Thursday as Mexico refused to take part in the matter by leaving the meeting without the agreement.

The crisis, which comes after more than 9 hours of video conferencing, shows his discontent with global efforts to revive the oil market from collapsed pipelines. OPEC + has not ruled out a meeting with Mexico and has no plans to meet again on Friday, instead focusing on the talks at the G-20 conference scheduled for the day, according to the report. representatives.

Earlier on Thursday, OPEC + agreed to reduce its production of 10 million barrels a month in May and June, the representatives said, ending a month-long oil debt crisis. The Saudi and Russian representatives, the largest producers in the group, will each export 8.5 million barrels a day, and all members of the group agree to a 23 percent reduction, according to a union representative.

Attention should shift Friday to a meeting of 20 energy ministers – support from major suppliers including the United States and Canada – probably around 5 million barrels a day for surpluses – could boost efforts to recover prices after the deal OPEC + first failed on Thursday.

Disregarding Mexico’s Secretary of Energy Rocio Nahle Garcia accepts the level of nationalization presented to her country as part of the canceled deal. In a Twitter message released shortly after leaving the conference, she said her country was ready to reduce 100,000 barrels a day, less than 400,000 barrels a day presented by the group, and even higher.

Political Problems

The issue is unlikely to change the urgent need of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to reduce supply. Oil prices this year pose a threat to the well-being of oil-dependent countries, forcing large companies such as Exxon Mobil Corp. to go back into spending money and risk the existence of small business owners.

Related Articles

Aldo Flores Quiroga, a former Mexico deputy minister who discussed the OPEC + deal between 2016 and 2018. “Mexico can partner with the world to regulate the oil market,” said Aldo Flores Quiroga, a former Mexican deputy who discussed the deal. OPEC + from 2016 to 2018. “Cutting production is necessary and feasible. It is a responsibility to work indoors and out.”

OPEC + President comes under intense pressure from President Donald Trump – who held talks with Russian and Saudi leaders on Thursday – and US representatives, who fear tens of thousands of jobs in the US.

Amrita Sen, senior energy analyst at Askin Ltd. he said, “Saudi Arabia and Russia will be cut short, and these divisions allow them to win points politically.”

While the headcount equals a reduction of nearly 10 percent of the world’s wealth, it is only a fraction of the demand, which some traders estimate about 35 million barrels a day.

Brent fell 4.1% to $ 31.48 a barrel in London. Prices have dropped by half this year as the spread of coronavirus coincides with a brutal civil war that has caused producers to dominate the market.

Mohamed Barkindo, Secretary General of Petroleum Exporting Countries, made the remarks at a press conference. “The supply of goods and necessities is alarming” and excess is expected, especially in the second quarter, “to surpass what we’ve seen before,” he said.

Barkindo needs to take action to control the oil spill, which is estimated at 14.7 million barrels a day in the second quarter. And it wants to take action not only from OPEC producers + but also from countries beyond the coalition.

Russia insisted that the US in particular do more than allow market forces to reduce its production record. Trump, meanwhile, said that the US decision would happen “automatically” as a low price threw the country into a crisis, a move the Secretary of Energy reiterated Thursday.

The US welcomed the OPEC + proposal, saying they would send a signal that all major oil-rich countries would respond in a positive way to the market’s effects, a senior official said. government official.

Switch Off

The OPEC + program will see the effects roll out after two months, depending on the evolution of the coronavirus. Cutting 10 million barrels a day can be reduced to 8 million a day from July and then 6 million a day from January 2021 to April 2022, according to one representative.

The Story of Pornography

Heroes of the Lines

The stories of the brave workers put their lives in danger to save us

Saudi Arabia will use its size to reduce its production to 11 million barrels a day, according to a union representative. This is less than recent exports, which climbed more than 12 million a day in early April. Russia will suspend its prosperity with such a degree.

The oil price crisis, which began in March after the collapse of the previous OPEC + negotiations, was the same as 31 days, less than the same violence in 1986, 1998 and 2016. But in this short period, it forced companies out of Major giants to the United States often shy away from spending money, firefighters and canceling jobs. Meanwhile, oil-rich countries have joined the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank for assistance, at a lower cost.

A series of plans agreed Thursday against any of the past market crashes, and urgently needed to upgrade the current market for trading – trading in real deals rather than upcoming contracts – but they didn’t. adjust the loss from deep damage into use.

“For the oil market, the prospect of a lucrative oil contract is unprecedented,” OPEC said in an internal press release to the ministers and seen by Bloomberg. “The current situation is very volatile, with the oil market expected to be competitive on many fronts.”

–For help from Natalia Kniazhevich, Golnar Motevalli, Dina Khrennikova, Dan Murtaugh, Alexander Kwiatkowski, Ramsey Al-Rikabi and Amy Stillman.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

. [afiToTranslate] COVID-19 [t] energy [t] night wire [t] wire