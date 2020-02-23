[opelka-beats-raonic-and-will-experience-nishioka-for-delray-title]



FILE Picture: Tennis – Australian Open up – First Round – Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia – January 21, 2020 – Reilly Opelka of the U.S. in action all through the match against Italy’s Fabio Fognini. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

February 23, 2020

(Reuters) – American Reilly Opelka astonished Canada’s next-seeded Milos Raonic in their rain-delayed semi-closing to set up a assembly with Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka for the Delray Beach front Open title in Florida on Sunday.

Opelka, the fourth seed, arrived from guiding to acquire four-6 seven-six(six) 6-three.

Nishioka had bested France’s Ugo Humbert one-six 6-4 six- on Saturday ahead of rain washed out other matches at the Florida match. The remaining was being held later on on Sunday.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina modifying by Clare Fallon)