[opelka-fires-27-aces-in-beating-nishioka-in-florida]



FILE Photograph: Tennis – Australian Open up – Initially Round – Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia – January 21, 2020 – Reilly Opelka of the U.S. in action through the match versus Italy’s Fabio Fognini. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

February 23, 2020

(Reuters) – Towering American Reilly Opelka beat Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in three sets to acquire his second vocation ATP Tour title at the Delray Seashore Open up in Florida on Sunday.

The fourth-seeded Opelka clinched victory in fashion, pounding his 27th ace of the match down the middle line for a 7-5 six-seven(four) 6-two triumph.

The American experienced stunned Canada’s 2nd-seeded Milos Raonic 4-six seven-six(six) six-three in their rain-delayed semi-final previously on Sunday to established up the meeting with the rested Nishioka.

Nishioka had beaten France’s Ugo Humbert one-6 6-four six- on Saturday before rain washed out other matches at the Florida match.

Opelka’s only other title came a yr in the past in the New York Open up.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina editing by Clare Fallon and Toby Davis)