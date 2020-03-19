Open 149: All options are being evaluated by R, amp; A to Royal St George & # 39; s races and Troon

% MINIFYHTML88455cf5abfe1f13b5241e575f9a752a11%

% MINIFYHTML88455cf5abfe1f13b5241e575f9a752a12%

% MINIFYHTML88455cf5abfe1f13b5241e575f9a752a13%

% MINIFYHTML88455cf5abfe1f13b5241e575f9a752a14%

Shane Lowry is expected to defend his open title in July

% MINIFYHTML88455cf5abfe1f13b5241e575f9a752a15%% MINIFYHTML88455cf5abfe1f13b5241e575f9a752a16%

R, amp; Does it still hope to host both the 149 AIG and the British AIG Women Open in time, though they are “examining a range of settings, cit;

The Open is scheduled to return to Royal St George & # 39; in July for the first time since Darren Clarke’s memorable 2011 win, while the Royal Troon host the British Women Open in August.

ANA inspiration, the Masters and the PGA Championship have already been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, while the USGA is still hoping to move forward with the Open Open in June.

Open opens at Royal St George & # 39; this year

R, amp; Has issued a statement revealing its intention to “undertake a comprehensive assessment of its plans for the Open in Sandwich and Women & # 39; s Open in Troon as they consider other opportunities for the Championship.

But they have also announced the cancellation of two youth fan events that were scheduled for next month.

“We are closely monitoring the ongoing moving situation in the COVID-19 pandemic and closely following the advice issued by the UK Government, relevant health authorities and our medical consultants,” R, amp; A statement read.

Lowry Can Stay In The Claret Jar Longer Than Expected

“We have decided to cancel two of our international amateur events: R, amp; a Student Series Final at St Andrews and Carnoustie and R, amp; an Amateur U-16 Girls Championship in Fulford, which will take place next month .

“We have contacted everyone involved. We will maintain the status of the rest of the amateur championship season.

Looking at our professional events this summer, we are making a comprehensive assessment of our plans to host the 149th Open at Royal St George & # 39; s and Women AIG & # 39; s British Open at Royal Troon, which are four and five months away respectively.

What tours are out?

Details of all tournaments around the world that have been postponed or canceled

“This involves examining a different scenario for the organization of the championships, with our focus on continuing as planned, as well as considering other emergency options available to us.”

R, amp; A CEO Martin Slumbers added: “Our top priority is to ensure the safety of players, fans, officials, staff and everyone involved in our championships and this will be at the forefront of our thinking as we monitor developments.”

“We have some time before we start building infrastructure in both countries, so we are keeping the dates planned for The Open and AIG Women & # 39; s British Open at this time. We recognize that this is a situation that it changes rapidly and we will keep everyone informed of any changes in our plans.

“These are difficult times, but we are taking into account our responsibility for what is right for golf and what is most important for society.”