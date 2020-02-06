Open air cinemas show ‘Magic Mike’ Ft. Topless waiter

Let me just say that Valentine’s Day with or without a lover is a stupid concept and I don’t subscribe. Still, I would still show up 100% on Magic Mike on V-Day. I would have shown up twice if I got wine from torn guys with their shirts off while watching.

oh heyyyyyyy bb.

It’s like open air cinemas are reading my mind, because that’s exactly the big task they are doing this year at their Bondi location for Valentine’s Day. Or Galentines. Or just because it’s Friday and why the hell not.

The handsome guys from Men On Fire will be out at night. I mean, you know the story of Magic Mike, don’t you? Good looking stripper meets normal civilian and they fall in love with each other. Just to say you could be such a civilian.

I mean also, no, it probably won’t happen – but isn’t V-Day a day to enjoy your fantasies?

fantasize that.

Those of you who are not hungry for a feast for the eyes will still enjoy the plethora of dishes thanks to pizza legends, Rocketboy. Yes, there is also an extensive bar menu, because what is a good pervert without a glass or two of wine?

So, maybe even if you are on a date, you can distract them with pizza and beevvies while enjoying yourself? Or remind your partner that V-Day is a stupid day and you can celebrate as you please. I only spit here.

one more for a good measure.

Tickets definitely start at $ 25 or $ 20 if you’re an Amex Card member. You can also indulge yourself with Lounge Chair and Bevvie packages.

If I haven’t made it clear, the Sesh is on Friday, February 14th, with gates that open at 6:00 p.m. and the film that starts around 8:00 p.m. Click here to get a ticket before the hottest people sell it.