The oldest major golf tournament, the Open Open Championship, will not take place in 2020.

However, golf is expected to announce Monday that most of the major men’s tour events have been rescheduled rather than called in full, ESPN and Golf Digest reported Monday. That includes The Masters Tournament, which is set to begin Thursday.

The 149 Open Championship is slated for July 16-19, but Royal & Ancient – event planning and organizing – said it was forced to cancel the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

R&A plans to hold the next Open Championship at Royal St. George is in Sandwich, England, the site set to host this year’s event. R&A says it will move to that location by 2021.

“I can assure everyone that we are exploring every option for playing Open this year but it will not be possible,” said R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers.

The 150th Open will play at St. Andrews in July 2022, R&A said Monday.

The Open is due to play in Kent, England with the final round ending on July 19th.

“But it is necessary to cancel the Championship based on guidance from the UK Government, health authorities, public services and R&A consultants. This is the first time since World War II that the original Golf Championship, first played in 1860, it was canceled, “the R&A statement Monday read.

ESPN reported Monday that the PGA Tour will make a formal announcement on the status of the PGA Championship, U.S. Open, Masters, Ryder Cup and PGA Tour.

