[open-home-to-go-over-bakersfield’s-substantial-pace-rail-route]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Associates with the California Substantial Velocity Rail Authority will be in Bakersfield Thursday to remedy questions and pay attention to feedback on the project.

Thursday’s open dwelling will target on the Environmental Impression Report for the Bakersfield to Palmdale route.

The open property will take put Thursday, March 5 at Edison Center School from five: 30 p.m. to 7: 30 p.m.

Edison Center University is positioned at 721 Edison Highway.

You can discover the report at this website link.