Open letter to Congressman Jim Cooper: secure youth from e-cigarette habit | View

We require assistance from area and federal lawmakers to end the youth e-cigarette epidemic. That’s why we urge Congressman Jim Cooper to co-sponsor H.R. 2339.

Our country is experiencing a youth e-cigarette epidemic, environment up our youngsters to become the following technology hooked on tobacco, and continuing the cycle of tobacco addiction and the illnesses that appear with it.

The federal governing administration isn’t doing adequate to guard young children, so we urge our Nashville congressman in Washington D.C. to action up for the small children of Tennessee.

Hear extra Tennessee Voices: Get the weekly belief newsletter for insightful and assumed provoking columns.

This is specifically critical for our condition, exactly where we have some of the optimum using tobacco fees and optimum lung most cancers prices in the country. Every year, there are 11,380 people today in Tennessee who die from a cigarette smoking-associated sickness. In excess of 22% of our inhabitants struggles with an addiction to cigarettes, and far more than 980,000 individuals at this time live with lung illness. Now, 20% of substantial university college students use tobacco goods, including e-cigarettes.

Extensive tobacco command guidelines, like ending the income of all flavored tobacco items, are proven to reduce e-cigarette use. We know flavors hook young ones into a lifelong addiction to lethal tobacco items.

At this time, there are extra than 15,000 e-cigarette flavors on the industry, and studies by the CDC and Fda inform us that above just one-third of all middle and significant school students who use e-cigarettes say that the availability of flavors was the reason they commenced applying the solution.

We require help from community and federal lawmakers to finish the youth e-cigarette epidemic. That’s why we urge Congressman Jim Cooper to co-sponsor H.R. 2339.

Autoplay Demonstrate Thumbnails Demonstrate Captions Past SlideFuture Slide

H.R. 2339 is legislation at the moment in consideration at the federal level that will secure our kids from the tobacco field. It would require all flavored tobacco products – such as flavored e-cigarettes, flavored cigars and menthol cigarettes – to be removed from the market.

It would also prohibit on the net product sales of almost all tobacco goods, and it would crack down on market marketing at children. A lot more than 50 trusted countrywide businesses, such as the American Lung Association, have endorsed this laws.

Remember to be part of me in asking Congressman Cooper to cosponsor H.R. 2339, and aid direct the nationwide exertion to reduce tobacco use and conserve lives.

Gail Frost, Government Director for the American Lung Affiliation in Tennessee

Browse or Share this story: https://www.tennessean.com/tale/impression/2020/02/25/finish-vaping-epidemic-passing-h-r-2339/4862463002/