Open Thread: So, how do we sleep?

I don’t know about you, but our new coronavirus has become the worst and weirdest sleep-intensive in the past week.

A very scientific study of Mary Sue staffers found that my experience is a common one: People who don’t usually wake up at night are always awake. Sleeping until morning appears as a symbol of easy times. Stress dreams are running wild through our brains. And it’s harder than ever to lower our phones and disconnect to try to sleep first

It is not surprising that there are disagreements between our sleep patterns, considering the COVID-19 epidemic is an unprecedented experience filled with almost constant anxiety. Many of us have additional concerns beyond the stress of being accustomed to being inside and having less social interaction than we are used to. We may currently have friends and relatives. In our lives (and our own health) we may be terrified of the health risks of vulnerable people. It is just as difficult for us to know what will happen to jobs, cultural institutions and everyday life. Everything feels upbeat and out to sea.

Here at Mary Sue we find it helpful to share our thoughts with others, so we want to create a free thread dedicated to discussion for our community. Sleep is the beginning of something, but we’d love to hear about your experience. Tell us how you are feeling, what you are seeing, what you are thinking. If you have suggestions for things to watch, read, play or listen to, we want to hear all about it. Stay safe and healthy, folks, and thank you for being with us.

