Opening arguments begin in the Trump Senate deposition process

The leading Democrat prosecutor accused US President Donald Trump during his indictment in the US Senate on Wednesday of setting up a corrupt plan to pressurize Ukraine to help him win the November re-election.

In the opening argument for the prosecution, representative Adam Schiff said that Trump pushed Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son for unfounded charges of corruption.

“President Trump asked for foreign involvement in our democratic elections and abused the power of his office to seek help abroad to improve his re-election prospects at home,” Schiff said, explaining the fundamental democratic argument why Trump should be found guilty and removed from office.

“To implement this corrupt plan, President Trump put pressure on the President of Ukraine to open public inquiries into two discredited allegations that would benefit President Trump 2020’s presidential campaign,” Schiff said.

Democrats claim that Trump was trying to find dirt on Biden, a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, and his son Hunter, who had served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, to help the Republican president win a second term.

See how Schiff explains some of what Democrats will present during the trial.

Repeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff says that a fair trial depends on hearing witnesses, some of whom he calls “courageous.” 01:25

The president denies any misconduct.

Representative Val Demings, one of the House Democrats’ follow-up teams of ‘managers’, tweeted that Trump today bragged to reporters in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum about how his team was winning.

The second article of accusation was for obstruction of Congress: hiding witnesses and documents from the American people.

This morning the president not only confessed, he boasted about it:

“Frankly, we already have the material. They don’t have the material.” pic.twitter.com/DPAEFHIDjS

– @ RepValDemings

The trial, the third presidential charge in American history, was resumed at 1 p.m. ET. On Tuesday – in fact, the opening day of the trial – Democrats argued that more witnesses and reports were needed because the Trump government had not complied with requests for documents and urged officials not to participate.

The arguments were so heated that Chief Justice John Roberts, who presides over the trial, admonished both the defense and the prosecution.

Schiff, who heads the team of “managers,” said the evidence against Trump was “overwhelming,” but further evidence was needed to show the full extent of the president’s misconduct and the people around him.

Trump is almost certainly acquitted by the 100-member room controlled by the Republicans, where a two-thirds majority is needed to put him out of office. But the effect of the process on Trump’s re-election bid in November is unclear.

Justice says to senators ‘remember where they are’

Republican senators did not rule out the possibility of further testimony and evidence at a later stage in the trial, but they insisted on Trump blocking democratic requests for witnesses and evidence.

“They insist that the President did nothing wrong, but they refuse to allow the evidence and hearing of the witnesses … and they lie, and lie and lie and lie,” says Jerrold Nadler, a another democratic accusation manager. Trump’s lawyers in comments to the senate.

In this video image, President Rober Roberts, president of the Supreme Court, speaks during the removal sentence on Wednesday. (Senate television via The Associated Press)

The White House counselor, Pat Cipollone, shot back.

“Mr. Nadler, you owe your apologies to the President of the United States and his family,” Cipollone said. “You owe the Senate an apology. But above all, you owe the American people an apology.”

That back and forth led Roberts to admonish both men. “I think those who address the Senate should remember where they are,” he said.