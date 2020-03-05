opening-date-announced-for-st.-pete-pier

Posted:
/ Updated:
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg’s long-awaited Pier will open this spring, city officials confirmed Thursday.
The $92 million-site will be celebrated with a grand opening at its new waterfront playground at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 30.
City officials made the opening day announcement in a video posted on YouTube.
“It’s time,” Mayor Rick Krisemen says in the video. “The future has arrived in the form of a 26-acre pier district. And now it’s yours to enjoy.”
Construction for the Pier was set to wrap up in 2018, but was pushed back to the spring after hitting a few snags.
The site will include a $1 million wooden playground, a fishing deck and a $1.5 million sculpture from local artist Janet Echelman titled “Bending Arc.”
