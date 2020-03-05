Opening date announced for St. Pete Pier

By
Nellie McDonald
-
opening-date-announced-for-st.-pete-pier

Posted:
/ Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg’s long-awaited Pier will open this spring, city officials confirmed Thursday.

The $92 million-site will be celebrated with a grand opening at its new waterfront playground at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 30.

City officials made the opening day announcement in a video posted on YouTube.

“It’s time,” Mayor Rick Krisemen says in the video. “The future has arrived in the form of a 26-acre pier district. And now it’s yours to enjoy.”

Construction for the Pier was set to wrap up in 2018, but was pushed back to the spring after hitting a few snags.

The site will include a $1 million wooden playground, a fishing deck and a $1.5 million sculpture from local artist Janet Echelman titled “Bending Arc.”

For more information on the Pier, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Opening date announced for St. Pete Pier

Thumbnail for the video titled

BayCare Doctor: ‘We could see coronavirus spike again in the fall’

Thumbnail for the video titled

BayCare official answers coronavirus questions, talks new strain

Thumbnail for the video titled

BayCare doctor explains research on potential multiple strains of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled

Places of worship react to Coronavirus cases

Thumbnail for the video titled

Woman caught on camera keying SUV in St. Pete parking lot

Thumbnail for the video titled

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled

Organization reverses decision, Tampa woman allowed to have family attend bodybuilding competition amid Coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled

Arnold Sports Festival organizers hope to include spectators at events

Thumbnail for the video titled

Attorney for TPD officer who owns gun used in teen’s death responds to sheriff’s comments

Thumbnail for the video titled

‘We expect the worst effects to come in the month of March’ Coronavirus fears cause stores to run low on supplies

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss