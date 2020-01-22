Opening speech on impeachment proceedings against the Senate on Wednesday

The impeachment MP, Adam Schiff, speaks during the impeachment process in the Senate

Photo: ABC News

WASHINGTON – Legislators will return to the Senate on Wednesday afternoon to begin the opening speeches, which may take six days.

The statements begin at 12 p.m. (CST)

After the opening controversy started on Wednesday, the senators will have the opportunity to ask questions that are expected to take place early next week.

You have 16 hours for this. Once that is done, the focus will shift to the key question of new witnesses and evidence.

The Democrats want to hear from key White House workers who have worked closely with Mr. Trump, including Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

So far, Republicans have blocked their attempts.

The president has been accused of asking the Ukrainian government for help to be re-elected in November.

He was also accused of refusing to let White House officials testify at the impeachment hearing last year, an action that House Democrats described as a disability to Congress.

The Senate hears the case as a result of the Democratic House vote to indict President Trump on December 18.