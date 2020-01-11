Opera house shines with homage to the firefighters

Loading...

The famous Sydney Opera House was illuminated to assist the victims and firefighters of this year’s terrible bushfire season.

The sails of the Sydney Harbor structure showed impressive photos from the ongoing bushfire crisis, which already took place in September 2019.

The pictures shed light on the moments of solidarity and kinship that fire, victims and everyone else involved in the terrible flames have shared in the past few months.

“We set the sails of the Opera House on fire to show our collective support to everyone affected by these devastating fires and to express our deepest thanks to emergency services and volunteers for their incredible efforts and courage,” said the CEO of the Opera House Louise Herron said after news.com.au “Given the difficult circumstances, we want to send a message of hope and strength to the people of Australia.”

The projection started on Saturday evening at 8.30 p.m. and is expected to remain illuminated until 11 p.m.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian Twitter shared a picture of enlightenment and took the time to thank the myriad of volunteers who have volunteered to help during the fire crisis.

The venue will also help raise the much needed funds for the communities affected by the fires and host a comedy event with Australian icons such as Joel Creasey, Kitty Flanagan and Tim Minchin to name a few.

The funds from the comedy “Steps Up For Bushfire Relief” are divided between the funds “Disaster Relief and Recovery” of the Australian Red Cross, “NSW RFS”, “Wildlife Victoria” and “WIRES”.

A further live aid style benefit concert with a rock group is planned for February 16 in Sydney queen They recently confirmed that they were asked to attend the event.

“We were asked to give a benefit concert … a bit like Live Aid to help the victims of the fire,” Bryan May told the Press Association.

Further details on the benefit concert will be announced in the coming weeks.

AAP photos / Paul Braven