Opera singer Nardus Williams why she would always think a second of compliments

Welcome to Do It For The Applause, a series where we ask executives, writers, business leaders and public figures to think about the concept of applause and what it means to them. Today we hear opera singer Nardus Williams.

Opera is a genre many of us do not know – something we have only ever experienced in Vivian’s eyes on “Pretty Woman” or the stories of our parents’ most prestigious friends. Nardus Williams, a soprano currently working with the English National Opera (ENO), wants to change that.

The 29-year-old singer hates that what she does for a living has a reputation for being stifling and outdated. “It’s just so annoying. I always tell people – let’s judge yourself instead of relying on what you’ve heard. Because you never do it under any other circumstances,” Williams tells me.

“Also, the tickets are cheap,” she continues. “It’s the wrong concept. Everyone thinks it’s really expensive to go to the opera, so they don’t even consider it. (But) it’s much cheaper to come see an opera here than to go to a West End show or even a football game.” We sit in the foyer of the London Coliseum, where Williams recently made her debut in which she plays Miela Bacherman and I turned mine into “The Man Who Came to the Opera.”

Williams is right – tickets to the ENO show at the London Coliseum start at 10 pounds and a performance at the Royal Opera House can be as small as 3 pounds. For that, you get a show that is no less impressive – if not more so – than the best-selling West End up the road. In Carmen, for example, the decor was huge – swapping military barracks, garbage yard and bull ring smoothly. At one point five full-size cars were brought on the stage and rows side by side.

However, for Williams it is not just about the sets. What makes the opera such a spectacle is “the same raw emotion one sees or hears from an operation,” she says. “It comes from deep down. It concerns you. The performers have to believe what they are singing or story or character. I feel more when I see an opera, that there is something else behind it, maybe because it is not a microphone and has to use rota, not power, but emotional power to convey Something. So it’s increased. “

Williams’ performances definitely pack an emotional punch, and everything when left on the field is perfect – even my starting ears can know it. Not that she would ever accept it. I spent 30 minutes with Williams, I can see that a perfectionist doesn’t even begin to cover it. And she’s the first to admit it. She is never satisfied, she tells me, and whatever compliment she receives, she immediately thinks of all the things the person did not mention. While this all sounds pretty exhausting to me, it’s actually something Williams finds helpful as a performer. “I love the art and I also love the challenge,” she explains. “I love that I am still learning and I have not yet reached the end, and probably there is no end. But I do not say that to myself because I strive for perfection and end. But yes, I love that I am not bored with it because of it.”

Who applauds who tells you the most?

I think everyone paid to see the show. Because if you paid to see something, you want it to be good. And if so, you want them to enjoy it, because without them, there would be no point. When you come out at the end and they do clap, like “Oh, thank goodness.”

In what form do you like your applause? Double taps, five-star rating, standing ovulation or texts that are dearest to you?

Maybe ovulation is about? Something from the audience. Yes, ovulation is always nice. It’s like, “Oh, you’re going to get up too. And you’re not leaving. What?” (Laughs) That’s very nice.

What is your favorite compliment?

I think it comes from being British, but I hate compliments. I get awkward and weird and think, “Oh my God.” I’m just like “But no, that can’t be true.” No matter what they say, so I think, “Oh, but come on, so why didn’t they say that word instead?” “Why did they choose to say wonderful? Why wasn’t it amazing?” How to get to the amazement? I keep trying to come up with the next best word.

What is your least favorite type of compliment?

It tends to hear that a lot. You’re almost … “Oh, it was so beautiful I almost cried.” I think “Oh no.” Since I appreciate everything, I just think: Why didn’t you cry? So it wasn’t that pretty. How beautiful? How beautiful should it be to make you cry? “I never cry.” But why tell me that? Is it a compliment?

Why do you think so many of us find it so difficult to get praise?

I do not know. I like to give praise to people and love to compliment people. If I think something was amazing or great, I’ll say it. So if I were to then get the response I give back to people, I think, “Why doesn’t she just compliment me? It’s so rude.” But I don’t mean it crudely … I don’t know why we have trouble getting praise. Maybe it’s just that I can’t admit I’m good. I think we’ve been led to think it’s not humbling to admit that you’re good at something, that it’s not the right thing to do. Be nice to other people, but then when people are nice to you, it’s … what are you doing then?

Which person do you think is applauding in your industry right now?

Stage management. The people who work behind the scenes who don’t win programs or just in general, just don’t get credited. They do not get the bow, and they are the ones that make everything work smoothly. They deserve more credit than they receive.