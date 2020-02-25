[opera-star-placido-domingo’s-20-yr-‘pattern-of-sexual-misconduct-and-abuse-of-power’]

An investigation into famous singer Placido Domingo by the US union representing opera performers discovered much more than two dozen people today who reported they have been sexually harassed or witnessed inappropriate conduct by the celebrity when he held senior management positions at Washington National Opera and Los Angeles Opera, according to people common with the findings.

The investigation, done by lawyers employed by the American Guild of Musical Artists, concluded that the accounts from 27 men and women showed a clear pattern of sexual misconduct and abuse of electricity by Domingo spanning at the very least two decades, according to individuals who spoke to The Associated Push on ailment of anonymity simply because they have been not authorized to disclose the results.

In reaction to a request for comment from the AP, Domingo issued a assertion saying: “I have taken time over the final quite a few months to replicate on the allegations that numerous colleagues of mine have made in opposition to me. I regard that these ladies finally felt at ease adequate to converse out, and I want them to know that I am definitely sorry for the hurt that I brought on them. I accept complete accountability for my actions, and I have grown from this expertise.”

The union’s investigation was the 1st of two independent inquiries introduced following several women of all ages accused Domingo of sexual harassment and abusing his energy in two AP stories published last year. The 2nd inquiry, nevertheless ongoing, was launched by LA Opera, wherever Domingo experienced been common director due to the fact 2003 ahead of resigning in Oct.

According to the folks acquainted with the contents of the union’s investigation, legal professionals from the company Cozen O’Connor interviewed 55 men and women from September until late December. In addition to the 27 who reported they skilled or witnessed sexually suggestive actions on the portion of Domingo in the 1990s and 2000s, 12 other individuals claimed they ended up aware of the star’s track record and that it was frequent knowledge at the two businesses.

Mirroring AP’s reporting very last 12 months, the investigation found that the allegations incorporated unsolicited bodily touching that ranged from kisses on the mouth to groping, late-night time mobile phone calls in which Domingo asked women to arrive to his residence, and inviting girls to go out with him socially with these persistence that some felt they were being being stalked.

Two of the ladies explained to investigators that they had sexual relations with Domingo, indicating they felt compelled to submit simply because of his placement of authority and likely to damage their occupations, in accordance to the people today acquainted with the investigation.

In the rest of his statement to the AP, Domingo reported, “I fully grasp now that some females may well have feared expressing themselves honestly due to the fact of a issue that their careers would be adversely impacted if they did so. Even though that was never ever my intention, no 1 must at any time be made to really feel that way.

“I am fully commited to affecting beneficial alter in the opera industry so that no just one else has to have that similar knowledge. It is my fervent want that the final result will be a safer location to perform for all in the opera sector, and I hope that my instance shifting ahead will stimulate other folks to stick to.”

Union officials would not specifically address the contents of the report, which has not been produced general public. But the union’s countrywide govt director, Leonard Egert, issued a assertion to the AP declaring, “AGMA salutes the courageous men and women across all our industries and encourages them to continue on speaking out towards wrongdoing. We phone on administration, and pledge to do the job collaboratively with them, to get at the root will cause that have authorized this conduct to arise, and go unaddressed, in opera, dance, and choral cultures for far way too extended.”

Egert, other senior union leaders and the investigators briefed the union’s Board of Governors on the findings Monday.

The people common with the investigation explained Domingo, now 79, had reiterated his denials of wrongdoing to investigators and contended that he did not occupy a placement of electrical power about his colleagues and their careers. They stated he instructed investigators he experienced engaged in flirtatious behavior but did not cross a line into inappropriate touching or behavior like inquiring colleagues to meet privately in his residence.

They reported the investigators characterized Domingo’s carry out as inappropriate place of work habits underneath the norms of the 1990s or by today’s #MeToo requirements.

The investigators reported that they located the witness accounts to be credible based on the quantity of people today who came forward, the similarities of their stories, corroborations of their accounts, and the common concept that Domingo’s habits and status were these types of widespread know-how that women of all ages at his companies ended up warned to prevent currently being in shut make contact with with him.

The union introduced its investigation in September, shortly just after the publication of AP’s tales, expressing it did not have faith in the market to law enforcement alone. Most of the harassment alleged in AP’s tales occurred at LA Opera and at Washington opera, which has regularly declined to say if it would look into the claims. LA Opera has not claimed when or if it will make its results public.

In the AP tales, extra than 20 gals accused Domingo of sexual harassment or other inappropriate habits in encounters getting place from the late 1980s to the 2000s. Dozens a lot more explained his conduct was an open up top secret in the industry.

A range of U.S. businesses canceled Domingo appearances and he withdrew from other folks under strain. But no European performances have been impacted.

Domingo has been one particular of the opera’s most beloved and prosperous figures, admired as an ambassador for the art type and valued for his enduring expertise and skill to draw in sellout crowds in an period of diminishing ticket income.

He also was a prolific conductor and strong administrator, which his accusers informed the AP gave him the power to make or split careers and behave with impunity. In addition to heading Los Angeles Opera, he served as standard director at Washington Opera from 2003-2011.

Most of Domingo’s accusers have been younger and starting their occupations at the time. Various instructed the AP that he dangled job potential clients as he tried using to strain them into sexual interactions, occasionally punishing them professionally if they rebuffed him. Soprano Angela Turner Wilson claimed that soon after months of pursuing her, Domingo forcefully grabbed her bare breast under her gown in a backstage room.

The accusations in the union’s report provided many new accusers not interviewed by the AP, according to the persons familiar with its contents.

Investigators reported most of the folks they interviewed requested anonymity in the last report, fearing specialist retaliation or personal humiliation, highlighting the dilemma the market faces in hoping to influence victims to occur ahead.

– Linked Push