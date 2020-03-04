operating-men’s-club-:-manchester-:-live-critique

Doing the job Men’s Club

Manchester Gorilla

13th February 2020

Reside Critique

image : Steve Turner

Sonically charged and shot by with political discourse, Working Men’s Club exhibit self esteem and brutality in staggering proportions, delivering succour for the disenchanted and disfranchised. Tonight is a searing assault on the senses.

Section of the rising Calderfornia pantheon, the band are carving a swathe via the destitute guitar band landscape. Growing outside of their regional coterie, a sprinkling of releases and frequent gigging have earnt national acclamations. They are accomplishing it the old way.

Often however, the old strategies are the best. Originating from the Calder Valley, a very first hear would trace their musical origins lie somewhere concerning Sheffield and Manchester. The electro scene of the previous and the post-punk behemoths of the latter. Closer inspection reveals them wading by means of deeper ponds. ‘Bad Blood’, spills swimming pools of bass shipped with a wired depth that proffers a nod to Lcd Soundsystem, although the glittering ‘White Rooms and People’, reflects early Suicide. It is this demonstrable capacity to glide simply across genres that will make them stand out.

At the centre of it all is Syd Minsky-Sargeant. He is irresistible. Descending the Pennine Moors, he evokes a brooding Heathcote. Mairead O’Connor provides the fantastic laconic foil. It all can make for compelling viewing.

The sanguine ‘Cook a Coffee’ takes a vitriolic swipe at Andrew Neill, even though ‘John Cooper Clarke’ is blistering, its opening salvos punctured by Syd’s demonic forays into the audience. ‘Angel’ a blowtorch of shear white heat, lacerates torsos leaving the audience bewildered and disorientated. ‘Teeth’ provides an inexorable climax. “I see grit in your teeth” spits Syd, reverberating by way of a wall of visceral opinions.

Then it is all more than.

Massive.