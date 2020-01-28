Opeth: a guide for buyers of the best albums of Opeth

Opeth, born from the brutally exuberant Stockholm death metal scene from the early 90s, was independent of the start. While their colleagues were inspired by Morbid Angel and Death, the crew of singer / guitarist Mikael Åkerfeldt had clearly listened to old prog records from the 70s.

Their naive but fervently exploring debut album, Orchid, released in 1995, was a revelation for broad-minded death metal fans, but even the most devoted admirers of the band will not have anticipated the extraordinary musical journey that Opeth has made over the past 25 years.

After a steady stream of critically acclaimed albums winding up the metal underground, Opeth’s first major breakthrough came with 2001 Blackwater Park: a majestic new blueprint for progressive metal, still radiating echoes of Opeth’s extreme metal hinterland, but melodious for its expansive core .

Because the band rarely toured before the release, the album ensured that Opeth would steadily evolve into an impressive live act. As a result, their popularity has continued to grow, through countless line-up changes and stylistic reversal, and their contribution to the continuous revival and rehabilitation of progressive rock is undeniable.

At this stage, Opeth’s appeal lies both in their versatility and in their compliance with a certain sound. From the acoustic elegance of 2004’s Damnation and the versatile, Beatles-growing sprawl of Ghost Reveries from 2005 to the dark, dissonant karnton of 2008’s Watershed, the Swedes refused to repeat themselves.

Meanwhile, Åkerfeldt has built itself a reputation as one of the best restrained stand-up comedians in heavy music. He was also the first person to perform death metal vocals and say “c ** t” on stage at the Royal Albert Hall.

Under the dry humor, however, lies a wildly creative songwriter with instinctive contempt for the disposable musical. As shown on the brand new album In Cauda Venenum, the current line-up of Åkerfeldt, guitarist Fredrik Åkesson, bass player Martín Méndez, drummer Martin Axenrot and keyboard player Joakim Svalberg have learned beautifully.

They are no longer tied to a metal scene that was never fully prepared to embrace the stranger indulgences of Opeth, they are proof that music can be adventurous and successful.

Blackwater Park (Music For Nations, 2001)

A new millennium brought a new sense of urgency to Opeth’s daring musical endeavors.

Blackwater Park was not only a natural career peak of a young band with the wind in its sails, it also had a profound impact on the world of heavy music, as long, elaborate epic stories such as The Leper Affinity and The Drapery Falls re-introduced progressive ideals and creative courage in the metal world, while acoustic reveries such as Harvest expressed the desire to go further.

Full of beautiful melodies but still thunderous, Opeth’s breakthrough album is widely and rightly revered as both a classical and a progressive metal benchmark.

Watershed (Roadrunner, 2008)

Partly inspired by a new love for the avant-garde nightmare of Scott Walker The Drift, Opeth’s ninth album is dark and dissonant.

More importantly, it was their most exciting, so far released record, with songs like the wildly experimental The Lotus Eater and the psychedelic plug-spiral from Porcelain Hearts that pose a formidable challenge for more conservative listeners.

Although it is their last album with growling vocals, Watershed also has many moments of beauty: opener Coil is a blissful acoustic overture, while the listless, melancholy Burden is perhaps the best song Åkerfeldt has ever written.

Pale Communion (Roadrunner, 2014)

The first Opeth album from the current (and perhaps best) line-up of the band was an exercise in utilizing freshness and vitality.

Although less openly experimental than the previous Heritage, it is full of unexpected detours, including blissful folk rock that harmonizes on the beautiful river, angular Goblin-style instrumental prog on the shuffling Goblin, and harsh but spooky chamber music when closing ballad Faith In Others .

Elsewhere, As Above, So Below is a gloriously lush epic, while preview single Cusp Of Eternity summarized Opeth’s profession in five furious minutes and immediately became a live favorite.

Damnation (Music For Nations, 2003)

Damnation was recorded simultaneously with last year’s Deliverance album and was the elegant, acoustic downside of the sultry, metal thunderstorm of his brother or sister.

A daring step in this early stage of Opeth’s glory, the delicate and emphatically melodic songs, demonstrated the desire of the band to keep evolving, regardless of the demands of ever-fiercer fans.

In the end, most Opeth fans immediately fell in love with Damnation, not least because In My Time Of Dying and Hope Leaves are both absurdly beautiful and subtly adventurous. From this moment on, Opeth was free to follow their own path. View Deal

Ghost Reveries (Roadrunner, 2005)

The last album from the early classical line-up of Åkerfeldt, guitarist Peter Lindgren, bassist Martin Mendez and drummer Martin Lopez, Ghost Reveries was a bombastic, densely detailed encapsulation of the now established Opeth sound.

But although dominated by labyrinthine, multi-part epic stories such as Ghost Of Perdition and Harlequin Forest, it also had a sublime, thinly veiled Beatles tribute (reconciliation), fragile ballads (Hours Of Wealth, Isolation Years) and a fierce, heavy paean for Satan himself (The Grand Conjuration).

It was perhaps the end of an era, but Ghost Reveries was still focused on the future

Deliverance (Music For Nations, 2002)

Often overlooked by following the beloved Blackwater Park and prior to the acoustic curve-ball Damnation, Deliverance is a much stronger and more substantial record than the legend has. To begin with, the monstrous, 13-minute title track of the album is still the closest Opeth has closest to a hit, and it remains a live staple.

But the rest of the album is just as blinding. For the best results, watch the remixed version of 2015: from the windy anger of Wreath to the complicated melodic turn of the closing By The Pain I See In Others, Deliverance is Opeth’s heaviest album and also one of their most cohesive.

Still life (Peaceville, 1999)

After three albums that Opeth quietly established as major players in the metal underground, Still Life felt like an important declaration of renewed intention.

Produced impossibly gracefully and flawlessly, it meant a huge leap forward for the songwriting skills of Mikael Åkerfeldt and for the collective chemistry of the band. More and more wandering in acoustic and psychedelic meadows, crawling colossi like opener The Moor and Moonlight Vertigo still had audible roots in death metal, but this was the sound of a new kind of esoteric gravity that was developed in real time.

When the 21st century emerged, Opeth was clearly ready for bigger things. View Deal

Sorceress (Moderbolaget / Nuclear Blast, 2016)

It is worth noting that at one point the twelfth album by Opeth was the best-selling album of Nuclear Blast Records on vinyl ever.

At that time the band was of course on fire. Sorceress was a tour de force of ingenious ideas ranging from the Tull-like twinkle of Will O ‘The Wisp and the peculiar harpsichord psych of A Fleeting Glance to the truly amazing dynamic ebb and flow of Strange Brew.

Even the more straightforward moments of the album – the big-metal riff stomps from the title track, the ball-out clatter of Chrysalis – was buzzing and crackling with creative exuberance. Another year, another great Opeth album. View Deal

Heritage (Roadrunner, 2011)

Without death metal vocals, but with clearly non-metallic guitar tones and a very noticeable preference for wonky jazz, Heritage was an album designed to disrupt feathers.

In fact, songs like the everlasting live favorite The Devil’s Orchard and the Dio-saluting Slither were very much in line with Opeth’s freewheeling ethos, it’s just that extreme metal was no longer an essential part of the band’s sonic makeup.

An album full of surprising moments, not least the extraordinary guitar solo of Åkerfeldt at the end of Folklore, Heritage was a fearless leap forward and a hugely important milestone for the best of Stockholm.