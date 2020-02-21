[OPETH Bassist MARTIN MENDEZ’s Death Steel Task WHITE STONES Releases ‘Drowned In Time’ Lyric Online video]

The official lyric video clip for the song “Drowned In Time” from WHITE STONES, the new loss of life metal challenge featuring OPETH bassist Martin Mendez, can be viewed below. The monitor is taken from WHITE STONES‘ debut album, “Kuarahy” (pronounced Kwa-Ra-Hee), which will be launched on March 20 through Nuclear Blast.

Mendez commented: “I sense very proud to release this album and staying component of the Nuclear Blast catalogue could not be improved!”

Jaap Wagemaker, A&R supervisor at Nuclear Blast, additional: “It doesn‘t take place quite generally that when a supervisor is coming to the workplace to examine matters about a band and then claims: ‘Would you be fascinated in listening to this? A new band I am doing work with.’ Nicely if the supervisor is Andy Farrow, you know that this has to be very good! Now after listening to two music, we realized that this was exclusive and that we required to function with this band! WHITE STONES is the best band for you when you are into aged OPETH and MORBID ANGEL. Hunting forward to unleash this beast.”

The innovative process for “Kuarahy” began all through a 12 months-extensive split OPETH took right after the “Sorceress” tour as a indicates of unwinding by checking out new avenues of creativeness. At first, that’s all it was ever intended to be.

“I have always penned audio at household but never ever experienced the self confidence to do just about anything like this,” Mendez reported. “I hardly ever wrote a song, never ever presented a thing I wrote for Mikael [Åkerfeldt, OPETH singer/songwriter]. I didn’t have any direction, I came up with the very first track for enjoyment.

“WHITE STONES has very little to do with OPETH I see no relation involving the two.

“I played ‘Kuarahy’ to Mikael a handful of months in the past. He seriously preferred it and was joyful for me.

“Absolutely everyone in the band has facet jobs it truly is significant. We tour so much you can develop into consumed by it. It has been truly great to do one thing distinctive. WHITE STONES has renewed my power and energy.”

Named following Martin‘s birthplace in Uruguay, the file represents a return to his roots, both of those familial and musically. By checking out the neglected paths of his ancestors through the fashion of songs that remains his a single legitimate really like — demise steel.

“I feel strongly linked to Uruguay continue to,” he mirrored. “I wished to generate music linked to that — the sunshine on the Uruguayan flag I remodeled into the WHITE STONES symbol there are a great deal of small factors that connect the history to that location. ‘Kuarahy’ is the indigenous Uruguayan people’s word for ‘Sun.'”

“Kuarahy” was recorded at the Farm Of Seems studios in Barcelona and created by Martin Mendez himself, whilst Jamie Gomez at the Orgone Studios in the U.K. was liable for mixing and mastering.

“Kuarahy” keep track of listing:

01. Kuarahy (one: 24)

02. Rusty Shell (4: 25)

03. Worms (3: 57)

04. Drowned In Time (five: 17)

05. The Just one (four: 34)

06. Guyra (four: 45)

07. Ashes (four: 04)

08. Infected Soul (five: 59)

09. Taste Of Blood (four: 10)

10. Jasy (2: 48)