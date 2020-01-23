Opeth bassist’s new side project announced for Prognosis

Prognosis Festival has announced that Opeth bass player Martin Mendez will premiere his new solo company, White Stones, on Friday 20 March.

“We are so excited to organize the very first live show for White Stones – the solo project of bass player Martin Mendez from Opeth,” the organizers tell Prog. “The debut album will be released on March 20 – the same day that they perform on Prognosis 2020!”

White Stones release their debut album Kuarahy through Nuclear Blast on March 20. The album focuses more on the death metal roots of Mendez, but mixed with a touch of “progressive lead and a lot of Latin flair”. The album includes guest appearances by Opeth guitarist Frederik Akesson and Per Eriksson by Katatonia.

“I have always written music at home but have never had the confidence to do such a thing,” Mendez tells Prog. “I never wrote a song, never presented anything that I wrote for Mikael. I had no direction, I came for fun with the first number. I sang death metal 25 years ago, and the plan was to sing as I had written it all, but when it came down to it, I was not at all comfortable! “

“I’m 100% comfortable with what we do with Opeth – it’s the best we could have done; I don’t think we would be there today if we had made another death metal record. I love the challenges Opeth presents, we experiment a lot in the studio. When it comes to writing death metal for White Stones, it’s the style of metal that I like the most. “

White Stones add a heavier lead to a much more sophisticated bill, including Katatonia, Sons Of Apollo, Colossuem, Cynical guitarist Paul Masvidal, Bruce Soord, Focus, The Fierce And The Dead, Rendezvous Point, Long Distance Calling and more.

This is the second year for Prognosis that was launched last year. This year Prognosis takes place on March 21 and 22 in the Effenaar Venue in Eindhoven.

Tickets for the event cost ¢ 89 and are available on the website of the event.

