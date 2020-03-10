Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review: Great battery life, super fast charging, but that’s about it – tech

Brand: Oppo

Oppo’s Reno Series stands out with its unique shark fin camera and superb design. Things have changed on the Oppo Reno 3 Pro which offers a more subtle design with selfie cameras with punched holes. The smartphone now has a more proper appearance. Oppo also reduced the price by phone just by pushing the Rs 30,000 mark. The smartphone still falls into the affordable premium segment.

The highlight of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro is its pair of selfie cameras that boast a combination of 44-megapixel sensors and 2-megapixels. The rear cameras are no smaller with sensors of 64 megapixels, 13 megapixels, 8 megapixels and 2 megapixels. Oppo Reno 3 Pro is also launching a new MediaTek Helio P95 processor. Here’s our review of Reno’s latest smartphone.

Design, display

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is not a bad phone, but it also doesn’t stand out. In fact, similar looks or even better, you can find under Rs 20,000. The phone is much lighter than the first Oppo Reno, but its tall screen requires two-handed use on several occasions. We had a variant of blue that offers a gradient finish. It also comes in black and white.

The smartphone screen is really bad outdoors, in the bright sun. Even in full light, you can barely manage to use your phone. If you go out in low light, you will need to look for a shaded spot to magnify it. So it’s better to put the screen on auto brightness. Otherwise the screen is pretty good and looks even better in dark mode. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro has a Super AMOLED display with 6.4 inches 1080p.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro has a 6.4-inch full HD + AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Performance

The overall performance of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro is quite remarkable. There were no lags or problems with the heating, even during heavy use. With Oppo Reno 3 Pro you can easily play, stream content and perform other difficult tasks. On Oppo Reno 3 Pro you also get the latest ColorOS 7 with Android 10. ColorOS is not one personal OS that I would personally like, but it looks a lot more refined and clean now. The fingerprint sensor on the screen is fast as claimed and honestly no attempt was made.

Oppo most advertises cameras for its Reno 3 Pro. But show stealing is battery life and super-fast charging. It comes with a VOOC 30W flash 4.0 charge which is really fast and surprised me every time I charged my phone. Even just 30 minutes of filling will get you up to 60% juice. The battery life of the Reno 3 Pro is also great when the phone is regularly used for more than one day. It can suffer all day long with great use.

camera

Let’s start with the front cameras. Selfies turn out fine, I wouldn’t say great. There is still work to be done in portrait mode, though you can adjust the bokeh level on yourself. Selfies with low light come out really well and with less artificial light making it as natural as possible. Beautification is still important, but you can always disable it for more natural looking photos.

Indoor Lighting, taken from Reno 3 Pro (image changed for web)

With the rear cameras, I could take very nice photos of flowers in both macro and wide angle modes. The results were satisfactory without missing a lot of details. The experience was not the same in humans as the subjects because the photos did not look sharp enough and there was a loss of detail. You can easily find out when you zoom in.

Reno 3 Pro captures colors in detail in favorable light conditions (resize to web)

The phone often illuminates photos when taken indoors and at night. Oppo says cameras can deliver 108-megapixel stills, which is actually image processing in the last season. But even so, the photos weren’t impressive enough to say they were in 108-megapixel quality.

Night light shot from Reno 3 Pro. See color reproduction and less noise (resizing for web)

Judgment

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro still has a lot to prove, especially on the front of the camera. You can definitely get the Oppo Reno 3 Pro for its battery and performance, but that’s about it. You may want to increase your budget for phones like the Galaxy S10 Lite or Asus ROG Phone 2, or simply look for one that costs under Rs 20,000 and still does most of the work.

