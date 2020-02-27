[Opponent named for undefeated Agustín Gauto this Saturday in Buenos Aires]

RINGSIDE 27/02/2020

📷 OR Promotions

Climbing star from Argentina and WBO #one Light Flyweight, Agustín “Avion” Gauto (14-, 9 KO), will make his 15th apperance subsequent saturday 29th in Buenos Aires, facing rough Nicaraguan Julio “Gigante” Mendoza (14-six-1, three KO).

The bout will be televised by TyC Sports 10: 30 PM (nearby time).

Gauto (promoted by OR Promotions), current WBO Worldwide 108 lb champ and new #10 Ring Journal, will struggle at Microestadio Antonio Rotilli in Lanús town, their hometown.

The undefeated 22 yrs aged, former South American Flyweight and Environment Youth IBF Gentle Flyweight champ, is considerated just one of the most prominent potential clients from Argentina.

The youthful boxer has proven a willingness to vacation and has previously picked up wins in Panama and Mexico, as effectively as his homeland, usually exhibiting his natural expertise and beautiful technic that shocked their admirers.

His opponent Mendoza, 27 from Jinotega, former Nicaraguan and Fedecentro WBA Minimum champ, will be a really hard screening for the Argentinian.

The Caribbean contender has been two photographs for Planet title, but was defeated by factors. The initially was from Mexican José Argumedo in July 2016 for the IBF Least belt, and the 2nd was not long ago (may 2019), when battling for the WBA Gold Minimun title versus undefeated Peruvian Ricardo Astulvica.

In addition, yet another OR Promotions fighter these as challenging hitting and recent WBA Fedebol 175 lb champ Braian Nahuel Suarez (11-, 10 KO), will combat towards previous WBC Latino champion Walter Sequeira (23-6, 15 KO) for the vacant Argentine Mild Heavyweight title.