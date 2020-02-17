[Opponents named for Ángel “Bebito” Aponte and Xánder Zayas on Feb 28 ‘A Puno Limpio’]

RINGSIDE 16/02/2020

📷 Mikey Williams

Undefeated Ángel “Bebito” Aponte and Xánder Zayas, previously have rivals for their bouts in “A Puño Limpio” on February 28 at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, in a presentation PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in affiliation with Spartan Boxing and Major Rank.

“We are currently completing the present. We have rivals for Bebito Aponte and Xander Zayas and we go on performing to convey excellent fights to the community,” stated promoter Iván Rivera, president of PRBBP. “We will have Carlos Arrieta in one more of the key fights and a total of eight fights.”

Mein party will be one amongst unbeaten fighters when San Juan native Angel “Bebito” Aponte (7-, 3 kos) faces the Mexican Irving Macías (seven-, four kos) at 130 lbs . and 8 rounds.

In an additional of the key bouts, the 17-yr Best Rank prospect, the Puerto Rican Xánder Zayas (3-, 2 kos), will facial area American Marklin Bailey (6-six, 4 kos) in motion scheduled to 6 rounds in 147 pounds.

The unbeaten Puerto Rican Carlos “The Preferred One” Arrieta (11-, seven kos), a indigenous of Trujillo Alto, will satisfy a rival to be decided at 10 rounds and 122 kilos in a different co major struggle.

The remaining five fights of the evening will be declared shortly.