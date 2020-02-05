Opponents named for Efe Ajagba on Kownacki vs. Helenius bill

RINGSIDE May 2, 2020

The unbeaten heavyweight sensation Efe Ajagba will be at the 10-round co-main event of FOX PBC Fight Night and at FOX Deportes on Saturday, March 7th at the Barclays Center, home of BROOKLYN BOXING ™, with former title challenger Razvan Record Cojanu.

The night of heavyweight action starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT and is led by the undefeated Polish star and Brooklyn Adam Kownacki, who wants to delight his hometown when he takes on Robert Helenius in a 12-round WBA Heavyweight Title Eliminator. In the opening attraction, aspiring heavyweight Frank Sánchez competes in a 10-round fight against Joey Dawejko from Philadelphia.

Tickets for the event advertised by TGB Promotions are now on sale and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and barclayscenter.com. Tickets are now also available at the American Express Box Office in the Barclays Center.

The under-the-screen cast, which is not broadcast on television, is the exciting Brooklyn Zachary “Zungry” Ochoa (20-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-round super lightweight fight and the undefeated Cuban heavyweight Robert Alfonso (19-0-1, 9 KOs ) include an eight- or ten-round attraction against Carlos Negrón of Puerto Rico (20-3, 16 KOs).

The event is rounded off by Steven Torres (2-0, 2 KOs) in the heavyweight division in a four-round fight and the pro-debut by Francis Hogan from Boston in a four-round fight in the middleweight division.

Nigerian Ajagba (12-0, 10 KOs) have increased resistance in his last few fights and passed these tests by pulling Iago Kiladze off the screen in December 2019 and Olympic gold medalist Ali Eren Demirezen from 2016 with 10 rounds in July defeated unanimously, both on FOX.

The 25-year-old Ajagba became well known in August 2018 when his opponent Curtis Harper left the ring after touching gloves to start the first round.

Ajagba won the fight without throwing a punch when Harper was disqualified. Ajagba lives in Stafford, Texas and trains with the renowned experienced trainer Ronnie Shields. After four victories in 2019, he will make his debut and third appearance at the Barclays Center on March 7th.

Cojanu (17-6, 9 KO), who was born in Romania and lives in Burbank, California, last won a decision about Tamaz Zadishvili in October 2019. The 32-year-old fought professionally since 2011 and recovered from his first professional fight defeat to win 16 of his next 17 fights.

He defeated Zhiyu Wu in 2016 to win a title fight against Joseph Parker, which he lost in 2017 due to a decision. Cojanu then challenged top heavyweight competitor Luis Ortiz, as well as emerging competitors Daniel Dubois and Nathan Gorman, in three direct battles in 2018 until his final triumph.