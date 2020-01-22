Opposing employees arrest alleged shoplifters

Shoplifting is a common complaint for business owners, but employees in Darwin prevailed against two alleged thieves this week.

Shane Compain, owner of Top End Tackle World, and his employee Harry Sutcliffe-Woelders arrested a brave citizen on Monday afternoon.

“I just sat there wearing shirts and two young men came in and looked around,” said Sutcliffe-Woelders.

Harry Sutcliffe-Woelders and Shane Compain chased and arrested some shoplifters. (Nine)

The boys then approached the most expensive rod and reel assemblies in the store.

“They picked up the poles and put them down again,” said Sutcliffe-Woelders.

“Then they ran out of the door with them.”

Mr. Sutcliffe-Woelders chased the couple.

The alleged juvenile offenders ran out of the Darwin store with the alarmed fishing rods that are said to be the store’s most expensive products. (Supplied)

“These are fairly expensive combos, so keeping them in the store was pretty important,” he said.

His boss, Mr. Compain, had been sitting in the back when he heard an employee scream.

“I was on the phone and actually checked the cameras and saw Harry leave the store and walk down the street,” he said.

Mr. Sutcliffe-Woelders chased the couple into the underground parking lot in Coolalinga Central, where he said he had lost them briefly.

The employee immediately gave up the persecution of the alleged shoplifters. (Supplied)

But the bars were equipped with alarm systems that were activated when leaving the store.

“Harry said he was chasing the noise,” said Mr. Compain.

“They ducked behind cars and apparently he could only hear the noise, so they dropped the bars and kept going.”

Mr. Sutcliffe-Woelders picked up the poles and continued the chase, and by then Mr. Compain had caught up with them.

Both teenagers were eventually caught and have been saved in court since then. (Supplied)

“I called to Harry, ‘Where are you ?!’ and he’s out of breath and he just pointed in that direction. “

Mr. Compain was then able to snap one of the alleged perpetrators and stick it on a wall.

“We stopped and there were probably twenty people around us,” said Compain.

“A random guy just grabbed the other of them, his wife was there with a newborn and everyone said ‘wow, that goes on.'”

The police arrived a moment later.

Investigators had previously visited BCF in Palmerston, where two teenagers allegedly stole three rods worth $ 834 in advance.

The boys, aged 14 and 17, appeared in court on Tuesday and were charged with theft twice.

They were released on bail and will appear again on various dates in the coming weeks.

Mr. Compain says he’s no stranger to shoplifting, but this was the bravest attempt you’ve ever seen.

“It was a pretty hectic ordeal, I never had to chase anyone,” he said.

“We have about 46 cameras, every single item in the store has a security badge, and many of the expensive things come with alarms.

“It’s just a little daunting, but nowadays … it’s sad, you need it.”