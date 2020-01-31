Opposite Super Bowl ads: How McDonald’s, Tums and more get into the action

Super Bowl ads now run up to $ 5.6 million for a 30-second spot. While some brands would like to be part of the big game, they don’t want to spend the money, so the neighboring placement comes into play.

Brands can look forward to the big game at no cost by doing stunts that are tied to game actions, promoting before kick-off, or linking activation to the game without mentioning the words Super Bowl (owned by the NFL). Or they just do something outrageous in the same period.

Here are just a few examples of brands that aren’t quite in the Super Bowl.

secret

Secret Deodorant unveiled its conversation-starting Fast Super Bowl ad on the Ellen DeGeneres show. The spot “The Secret Kicker” will be broadcast during the official Super Bowl Pregame Show and is intended to encourage a dialogue about the possibility for women to play at the highest level of football – the NFL. This ad, featuring American football players Carli Lloyd and Crystal Dunn, is Secret’s latest to highlight women’s social problems.

Stella Artois

The beer brand was represented last year by Carrie Bradshaw and The Dude, but so far this year, Stella has only been involved in Port de Stella, which is known as the “ultimate destination for first-class food, music and style”.

Port de Stella will appear in the United States in 2020 and make its debut in Miami on the Super Bowl weekend. Here, locals and Super Bowl visitors can try, touch and experience the best of Europe and the Life Artois before America’s most popular sports come on vacation. Tickets are free at PortdeStella.com.

Freshii

The Freshii #SoupOrBowl is a social activation that aims to give something back to local communities. Freshii abuses the game by asking people on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to replace their hashtag #superbowl with #SoupOrBowl in the days leading up to Super Bowl Sunday.

Buffalo wild wings

Buffalo Wild Wings has promised free wings for America if the game goes into extra time.

Overtime is anything but boring, because two postseason games have already gone to OT this year. If this trend continues on February 2nd, everyone in the United States will win free wings on February 17th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time.

Twitter Buffalo Wild Wings

Tums

The Antacidum brand invited Twitter users to use the blue emoji dot to indicate what they thought was #TUMSworthy. Tums will work with fans and a group of influencers to give Twitter users a chance to win $ 54,000 or one in six trips. Two ads will appear just before the kickoff.

MC Donalds

McDonald’s waived the game, but will be present during the pre-game show with an ad highlighting actual orders from Kim and Kanye, Millie Bobby Brown, Whoopi Goldberg, reporter Erin Andrews, and other not-so-genuine personalities. Dracula, the Hamburglar and the big bad wolf.

Super bowl

This Internet meme activist, developed by Partners + Napier, supports his roommates on the other side of the sea by donating his time to check out the best places on Sunday – and to raise money for the World Wildlife Fund’s Bushfire Emergency. Follow @SuperbOwl_Saves.

Mint Mobile

The cellular service operated by Ryan Reynolds announced publicly that it did not spend more than $ 5 million on an ad. In a tweet, Reynolds holds up the ad with the text: “Everyone buys ads, so I bought one too. Not on TV. In that

@New York Times. #classy http://mintmobile.com/free. ‘

The service gives away three months of free service if players register during the game.

Ryan Reynolds for Mint Mobile

Chipotle

The fast food restaurant does without traditional advertising and partners with some of the most famous TikTok inventors to reach sports fans.

As part of the pairing, David Dobrik, Brittany Broski and Zach King will speak directly to fans during the game to inform them of free Sunday delivery for all orders over $ 10 with TikTok timeout.

The content is broadcast during each commercial break, with each star bringing their own style into the tune of Justin Bieber’s “Yummy”.

peta

The NFL problem with Colin Kaepernick’s protests has also expanded to Peta’s new Super Bowl LIV commercial, which pays homage to the quarterback by “kneeling” a variety of animals – from a bee to a bear to a bald eagle – during the national anthem plays.

When Peta tried to get Fox to reach 60-second place on the Super Bowl Pregame show, the organization said he was rejected by the network because the NFL had tried to block him.

Follow The Drum’s Super Bowl coverage here.