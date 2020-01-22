Opposites Attract: Unlikely Friendships That Change World Sport

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
18
Opposites Attract: Unlikely Friendships That Change World Sport

By Paul Montague

At the recent ASB Women’s Classic Tennis Tournament in Auckland, Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki professed close friendship with each other. It was obvious that the comments weren’t disposable lines of well-being either, judging by the pair’s true pleasure and passion for teaming up for the first time in a double draw.

David Warner and Kane Williamson after a Sunrisers Hyderabad match in the 2019 Indian Premier League. Photo / Photosport

The ultimate challenge

Jesse Owens and Ludwig ‘Luz’ Long formed an unlikely friendship at the 1936 Olympics. Photo / Getty Images

The World Jokes Weight Championship

Broadcaster Howard Cosell and late boxer Muhammad Ali at a dinner celebrating the 20th anniversary of ABC-TV’s Wide World of Sports in 1981. Photo / Getty Images

When perception was definitely not reality

Martina Navratilova receives a hug from Chris Evert after beating her in the women’s singles final at Wimbledon in 1978. Photo / Getty Images

Ping-pong diplomacy

Former US President Richard Nixon meets with members of the Chinese national table tennis team at the White House in Washington DC in April 1972. Photo / Getty Images

.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR