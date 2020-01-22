Opposites Attract: Unlikely Friendships That Change World Sport

By Paul Montague

At the recent ASB Women’s Classic Tennis Tournament in Auckland, Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki professed close friendship with each other. It was obvious that the comments weren’t disposable lines of well-being either, judging by the pair’s true pleasure and passion for teaming up for the first time in a double draw.

At first glance, some unions also seem surprising. When last year Kane Williamson revealed a friendship to play darts with this laughable archer from the baggy green cap, David Warner, during their stay together in the Indian cricket team T20 Sunrisers Hyderabad, the cricket fan means could have been forgiven for thinking seriously The New Zealand captain had been misquoted.

Not at all, according to Williamson. They had “a lot of fun” during the downtime in the IPL. He also supported Warner after “Sandpapergate”, during the Australian tour of South Africa in March 2018.

David Warner and Kane Williamson after a Sunrisers Hyderabad match in the 2019 Indian Premier League. Photo / Photosport

It would be incredibly difficult to hate Williamson in light of his indulgent and affable nature – even if we thought he was going a bit far in pretending to be Warner after the dirty round of sandpaper. He even managed in the past to melt (a little) the ego of the Indian cricket king, Virat Kohli.

What about historic and world famous sports friendships? The friendships are all the more remarkable given the often polar antecedents of the couples involved and the very circumstances in which they occurred.

Particularly the last in the list that follows – a friendship that has transcended and helped to break a deep East-West political divide.

The ultimate challenge

At the 1936 Berlin Olympics, sometimes called “Hitler’s Olympics”, a link found almost in a fairy tale developed between one of the greatest athletes of the 20th century, the African American world record holder Jesse Owens and his German adversary, the long very Aryan sweater, Ludwig “Luz” Long.

It all started after Owens made a mistake in his first two attempts in the long jump qualifications. Unexpectedly and as a result, Long then placed a T-shirt about 10 inches before the foul line and implored Owens to take off nearby.

Owens then easily made it to the final and almost as easily won the gold medal with a record jump of 8.06 meters, an incredible effort at the time. Long didn’t just shake hands with the champion; he kissed her at the sight of the box of dignitaries, including Hitler. They then returned arm in arm in the locker room.

Jesse Owens and Ludwig ‘Luz’ Long formed an unlikely friendship at the 1936 Olympics. Photo / Getty Images

The two maintained contact and developed their friendship. Unfortunately, Long became a victim of World War II, dying at the age of 30 of the wounds sustained in Sicily, in July 1943. Owens later said that all of his medals and cups could be melted and would still have nothing on it. friendship he felt for “Luz” Long after Berlin.

The World Jokes Weight Championship

The most iconic relationship ever forged in professional sport between a broadcaster and an athlete occurred between legendary American television cast Howard Cosell and the incomparable Muhammad Ali.

It is doubtful that there was a better summary of the dynamics at play between the two than of Richard Sandomir of the New York Times, writing after Ali’s death in June 2016: “They were a powerful couple from the 1960s, two hyper-talkative showmen. Their camaraderie produced an amusing union of vivid opposites and a black and white pairing well suited for the time. One man, Ali, understood racism; the other, Cosell experienced Semitism.

Cosell loved Ali, but was not afraid to pick him up either when he thought Ali had passed the jokes and was above the summit while humiliating his opponent. Especially on the occasions when Ali could barely hide his contempt for his greatest sworn enemy, Joe Frazier. For his part, Ali once replied to a Cosell jibe saying: “Every time you open your mouth, you should be arrested for air pollution.”

Broadcaster Howard Cosell and late boxer Muhammad Ali at a dinner celebrating the 20th anniversary of ABC-TV’s Wide World of Sports in 1981. Photo / Getty Images

Both will later recognize that they were perfectly matched to each other. They often made fun of their costumes, Ali often threatening to whip Cosell’s forelock – of which there would have been many.

There was also a very serious side to the union – Cosell never referred to Ali by his birth name, Cassius Clay, after Ali converted to Islam and changed his name accordingly; while others have. And Cosell publicly berated the New York State Sports Commission for removing Ali from his world title after Ali refused to recognize his enlistment in the Vietnam War draft because of his religion. This is despite the fact that Cosell served as a major in the United States forces during the Second World War.

Their partnership was so unique that it gave birth to a double biography Sound and Fury. Author Dave Kindred wrote: “If they had been practitioners of traditional humility, their extraordinary talents alone would have required attention. But there was nothing traditional about Ali and Cosell. A thimble would have contained their humility with room for an elephant. “

The extent of their affection was summed up when Ali turned 50 in 1992. In poor health with lung cancer, Cosell registered a sincere greeting and said, “I love you”.

Cosell died at the age of 77, two and a half years later, in April 1995.

Muhammad Ali died in June 2016.

When perception was definitely not reality

An often-used slogan for their rivalry, “Fire and Ice,” was actually a media beating, because tennis greats Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert continue to have a close, off-the-field relationship that today seems almost impossible for two megastars of a sport. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have sometimes been reported as having a reasonable friendship, but it would surely be a world away from the genuine affection and respect that the two female legends of their sport in the 70s and 80s shared for ‘other.

Navratilova was born in the Czech Republic, two years younger, a natural representative of the service and the volley and of a solid physical appearance. She defected to the United States in 1975 while playing in New York at the US Open. Evert was considered at that time to be America’s darling – a player who could conquer the world and look good by doing so. They were so seemingly opposed that the tabloid-style headlines of the day were almost written.

Between 1973 and 1988, the two men clashed in tournament 80 hardly credible times, of which no less than 61 were finals (14 of these Grand Slam finals). Navratilova dominated 10-4. Their overall head-to-head record was much closer, but still in favor of Navratilova. In their 61 finals, it was 36-25, and in all of their 80 games, 43-37.

Martina Navratilova receives a hug from Chris Evert after beating her in the women’s singles final at Wimbledon in 1978. Photo / Getty Images

Their rivalry on the field is easily the most prolific in the history of modern sport between two sports stars – the most prolific confrontation of the male match, between Novak Djokovic and Nadal, turns pale in comparison to 55 meetings.

Even though some media had made the public believe that Navratilova and Evert could not see each other, the truth was almost the opposite. In a 2010 ESPN documentary titled Unmatched, the couple talked about their years of friendship and periods of stay with each other.

Imagine the surprise of many of the general public when Evert gave the following answers in this documentary: “We were so opposed that it allowed us to get closer. She’s on my back; I have hers. I think people forget that we were left alone in the locker room every sunday after playing the last few games, and one of us would cry and the other would be comforting – no one saw it.

“When my first marriage ended, she invited me to Aspen and taught me how to ski. Few people who are # 1 and # 2 competitors would.”

Ping-pong diplomacy

Richard Nixon ultimately dishonored himself and his Senate with the Watergate scandal, but it was also under his leadership that the greatest diplomatic sports icebreaker of all time took place. It all happened in the improbable setting of Nagoya, Japan – the site of the 1971 table tennis world championships.

On the instruction of their despotic president, Mao, the Chinese team was ordered not to establish contact with the American team – only to shake their hands. But they could have answered if one of the Americans tried to speak first. During a lunch break, a member of the American team tried to converse with a Chinese opponent, but much larger was to come.

Former US President Richard Nixon meets with members of the Chinese national table tennis team at the White House in Washington DC in April 1972. Photo / Getty Images

Shortly after, realizing that he had missed his team bus after colliding with a Chinese player after training, an American player named Glenn Cowan hopped on the Chinese team bus after been agitated on board. Cowan had long hair and looked archetypal hippie, and it was said at the time that the Chinese at the beginning did not really know what to do with him. Shortly after, a player called Zhuang Zhedong, seated in the back, stood up and greeted Cowan; saying through his interpreter that “despite the hostility between the governments of their country, the people were friends”.

Years later, however, Zhuang explained that the reason for the reluctance to approach Cowan on the bus was not Cowan’s shaggy appearance, but in the words of a slogan he had mentioned; which once translated was “Down with American imperialism”. It was until he suddenly remembered that the head of his country had greeted the American writer Edgar Snow at the podium in Tiananmen Square on National Day the previous year and proclaimed that the Chinese nation now had to place its hope on the American people.

The situation of Zhuang trying to engage with Cowan on the return journey by bus to the hotel using any kind of inventive sign or body language or any other possible communication had its climax in Zhuang rushing to present to Cowan a serigraph portrait of a famous mountain range located near his hometown. All Cowan had to offer immediately in return was a comb, but he knew it would be almost insulting. So the next day, he looked for Zhuang near the Chinese team bus and presented him with a red, white and blue T-shirt with the peace sign and the words “Let it Be” from the Beatles song.

Neither of the two men could have predicted the future impact of this brief meeting. Within months, Nixon had traveled to China and, in 1979, relations between the two countries had been normalized for the first time since 1949, the year of the Communist overthrow under Mao.

Unfortunately, the two are now gone. Cowan from a heart attack at only 51 years old in 2004. Zhuang from colon cancer in 2013, 72 years old. But their bus journey will forever remain immortal.

