This year’s parliamentary debates on key political issues began on Wednesday when leading opposition leaders Prime Minister Shinzo Abe briefed on three issues: a controversial taxpayer-funded cherry blossom party, the legalization scandal at casinos, and a potentially dangerous posting of a maritime self- Defense Force unit in the Middle East amid high tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Wednesday’s question-and-answer session in the House of Commons indicated that the opposition is likely to focus on the three issues to delay the adoption of the 2020 budget proposal, which the government is undertaking both in the under and in Oberhaus will try to adopt at the end of March when the current financial year ends.

Japan’s constitutional-democratic party leader, Yukio Edano, followed Abe up on charges of cronyism and favoring an annual tax-funded cherry blossom party hosted by the prime minister. Edano is now leading the largest opposition group in the state parliament, which unites several parties.

Edano considered the recruitment of a large number of people to join the party by Abes Supporters Association as questionable. Around 800 voters in his district, Edano said, were invited and had free food and drinks. He questioned the eligibility to be invited and whether the hiring was equivalent to buying votes, which was a violation of the electoral law.

The scandal also exposed the sloppiness of document management within the government. When lawmakers previously requested records of who had been invited to last year’s party for what reason, government officials said the guest list was destroyed immediately after the Inquisition.

“Regarding these scandals, the prime minister has avoided making a statement rather than making a satisfactory statement to a large number of citizens,” Edano claimed.

“Morale in Japanese society will continue to deteriorate if you remain in a position that is viewed with suspicion. We urge you to step down with good grace.”

Abe as an answer has stuck to his previous explanation. Abe remained tough throughout Wednesday’s session, which was probably supported by the still relatively high approval rates in recent media surveys.

Recognizing that his office had asked and recommended that people in his district participate in the party, “at the request of the Cabinet Secretariat,” he said that no grant had been paid to cover the cost of the participants.

“I can see that the number of participants has increased because the invitation standards were not clear,” said Abe. “On the other hand, the point that the lawsuit against the law on the election of public office is not applicable, since the cabinet secretariat and the cabinet office ultimately gather invited guests per recommendation.”

The latest NHK poll in January found that Abe’s approval rate fell only 1 point from December to 44 percent. The disapproval rate only increased by 1 point to 38 percent. For a long time, a high level of approval was the reason why Abe had a great political influence on the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the coalition partner Komeito, who were superior in both the lower and the upper chamber.

Meanwhile, Democratic Party for the People, Yuichiro Tamaki, Abe urged freezing government policies for so-called integrated resorts that offer casinos after a former cabinet minister who was responsible for promoting them was arrested.

In December, LDP lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto was arrested on charges of accepting 3 million yen in cash in 2017 and around 760,000 yen for a trip to Hokkaido from Chinese company 500.com in 2018.

Earlier this month, Akimoto, who resigned from the LDP after his arrest, was indicted and arrested again for being accused of accepting another 2 million yen in cash in 2017 and a 1.5 million yen trip to China from the same company to have. He denies any wrongdoing.

Abe took a blow to Tamaki’s call and noticed that the integrated resorts offer facilities other than casinos, such as shopping centers.

At times during the session, the prime minister did not hold back by opposing Edano on real wage growth and claimed that deflation had intensified under the predecessor of the CDP, the Japanese Democratic Party.

In a moment he even showed a relaxed mood when a ruling block member ridiculed an opposition lawmaker’s mockery and shouted, “Don’t bite your tongue if you mocked for a long time.”

Opposition party leaders also interviewed the prime minister about a Middle East mission in which Takanami, a 4,650-ton destroyer, is to be assigned to the maritime self-defense force. Two P-3C surveillance aircraft have already been dispatched to the waters off Oman and Yemen.

While opposition lawmakers criticized the move as a constitutional loophole, Abe reiterated the need for posting as a means of protecting ships associated with Japanese interests, and noted that the country is highly dependent on regional energy resources.

During Wednesday’s session, Tamaki Abe asked whether it was appropriate to invite Chinese leader Xi Jinping as a state guest in April, despite the Hong Kong country’s South China Sea taking provocative actions and violating human rights against Uighur minorities. Abe argued that he had no plans to reverse this.

At the same meeting, Edano Abe also accused of responsibility for appointing two ministers who later resigned for violating the campaign finance law: Isshu Sugawara, who headed the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry; and Katsuyuki Kawai, who was the head of the Department of Justice.

Abe expressed remorse for appointing her ministers, but declined to comment and urged the opposition to ridicule him.

The Cherry Blossom Party has been hosted by the Prime Minister since 1952. During the Abe administration, the number of invited guests rose by around 5,000 to around 15,000.

Of these guests, Abe admitted that he was involved in the selection of up to 1,000 and that the governing LDP was allocated a quota of around 6,000 people for invitation.

