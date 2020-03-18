Opposition unites behind single candidate in Shizuoka by-election

Major opposition get-togethers have decided to aid a single applicant in a Residence of Associates by-election set to be held in Shizuoka Prefecture on April 26.

The by-election in the prefecture’s No. 4 constituency is now probable to be a de facto one-on-a person race among candidates from the ruling and opposition blocs.

At a joint information convention on Tuesday, executives of 4 key opposition get-togethers — the Constitutional Democratic Occasion of Japan, the Democratic Celebration for the Individuals, the Japanese Communist Party and the Social Democratic Occasion — announced their assistance for unbiased rookie Ken Tanaka, 42, in the coming election.

“The political situation of the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be tested” in the election, reported Tetsuro Fukuyama, secretary-general of the CDP, hinting at the opposition camp’s determination to gain the poll.

The four events and Tanaka signed an agreement on 14 plan issues.

Exclusively, the settlement established a purpose of eradicating use of nuclear electric power while clarifying opposition to the restart of Chubu Electric Energy Co.’s Hamaoka nuclear plant in the prefecture with out the consent of locals.

The assistance across four functions for the unified applicant in the by-election is probably to spur more cooperation concerning the opposition towards the future Reduced Property common election.

In the by-election, the ruling Liberal Democratic Celebration plans to industry rookie Yoichi Fukazawa, 43. Its junior coalition partner, Komeito, has endorsed the prospect.

“The election is probably to draw a good deal of attention,” reported Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-typical of the LDP. “We want… a victory no matter what.”

Takashi Tachibana, head of NHK Kara Kokumin o Mamoru To (the Bash to Protect the Folks from NHK) is also thinking about running in the Shizuoka vote.