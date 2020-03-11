Oprah addresses the American Dart controversy with mixed results

Oprah’s book club Peak American Dirt was the subject of much controversy due to the attack on Latinx over its negative and stereotypical portrayal of what’s going on at the frontiers of the novel. Writer Jeanine Cummins was presented in a way that gave the audience misinformation about her own identity and husband’s identity.

Oprah is great and knowing how to spin and manage her brand, she used her Apple TV show, the Open Book Club, to address the issue, and not just Cummins, but Reyna Grande, Julissa Arce and Esther Cipeda – all of whom were critical of American Dart. Written piece.

Oprah highlighted how reading American Dart “exposed her” to her feelings about what was going on at the border, and she chose the book because of the fact that the book was a way to “dissect consciousness” and create empathy. He made it clear that he fundamentally believes in creating whatever one chooses to use their imagination, and fixing a writer is basically a mistake.

So from the beginning, Oprah did her best to be diplomatic and to protect her favorite party from the point of view of someone who understands it as an attack in the public eye.

Cummins said that questioning his integrity was tough and it hurts to be in the middle of a really challenging conversation – especially since he didn’t expect it. 10,000 galleries were shipped, and yet, just before publication, the book that was available before the publication has received such a sarcastic response compared to the almost universal acclaim.

The dialogue got really interesting and dynamic after the other panelists took the stage for the most part.

Reina Grande made this strong statement that many Latinx people are told “our stories are not a thing, our stories are not sold well” and they are ashamed of their immigrant experience and therefore they are rejected or they will be expressed with little financial devotion.

My (underground) American dream writer, Julissa Arce, who has the most interesting stories, said, “As a Latina author, I am often asked to make my stories more relevant” and make them more accessible, “which she thinks is basically her with white people. More relevant is saying and really, it really feels.

His issue deals with the publishing industry that works for Latinx people, especially young children, who draw a liberal heart toward books that are off the shelves.

Esther Cipeda explained how “hard to swallow” that she was writing these stories about infant dying, mothers and all these immigrant experiences, but those stories did not touch people’s hearts. The story of a middle-aged Mexican woman with money who can live after Hapley Ever After.

At one point, Afra pulled out a quote from a white reader in American Dart who said, “I love that she forced me to be a mother of immigrants … I’ve always been sympathetic to their treatment, but never really thought (think). ) As individuals, even though I am ashamed to admit it, I realize, more than ever, how I feel in my bubble. At 70 years of age I am feeling too tired to fight anymore and it has opened my eyes.

This piece ended up leaving a talkative taste in my face for the purpose of showing the effect of books like American Dart. Of course, art has always played a role in expressing and exposing ideas beyond their bubble, and that’s really important. But every American, except the black people of the Aboriginal people and the Chalet slaves, came here because they were of immigrant origin, and many of them escaped.

We all live in bubbles, but why aren’t we releasing books like To Kill a Mockingbird, Anne Frank’s Diary, and this national title in middle school, so that kids grow up feeling empathetic toward people and not like them?

Yet, this is reality. We like narratives that can bring about the suffering of marginalized people, but we historically do not care who is the person who delivers that message. Hell, just look at the anti-slavery text of all time: Uncle Tom’s Cabin, by Harriet Justice Stowe.

The difference between Stowe and Cummins is that Stowe freely wrote for white people. He created the characters to be so highly moral and authentic as it was intended to create empathy. Stowe was a deeply religious woman, so his black character was written like Tom, all Christlike. “The aim of the book was to educate Northerners about the real horrors of what is happening in the South. The other purpose was to try to make the people of the South feel more sympathetic to those who were forced into slavery. “

Now, at this point, slavery was going on … * Count * Centuries in America – Two hundred and thirty years, to be exact Uncle Tom’s Cabin 12 Before being published, many anti-slavery texts were written to encourage the abolition movement: The History of Mary Prince, West Indian Slave (1831); Life of William Grimes, Fleeing Slave (1825); Frederick Douglass’s The Life of the Statement of the American Slave (1845); Description of William W. Brown, A Running Slave (1847); Life and Adventures of Charles Ball (1835); And some more. Yet, none of these autobiographical stories had the effect of Uncle Tom’s Cabin, which is often cited as one of the leading causes of the Civil War.

At the same time, Uncle Tom’s Cabin helped popularize full and abundant characters in stereotypes about blacks. Also, the book was heavily inspired by the abolitionist and minister Josiah Henson, and Stowe limited himself to the first knowledge of the blacks before writing the book.

Because of this, despite the empathy these writers are trying to encourage, although it is right, it often spends jumping people’s voices into that community – especially when your rights give you the opportunity to trust and consider that community.

This is a problem with American dirt and it’s not a new problem.

Watching the episode, it definitely felt like there was something that was cut and edited, but I don’t think it really went as deep as it did.

Manuel Betancourt of Rimazcler writes:

“(…) It was the beginning of all these conversations. Opportunity to continue dialogue. A chance to hear from all around. And yes, that means we’ve even heard a lot of audience members say that the book admirably did what Oprah and Cummins had hoped it would do, and it inspired them and opened their eyes to the plight of its characters. It has frustrating reasons to watch a two-episode episode: it repeatedly re-centers the conversation so that readers and viewers can fully appreciate the debate. “

