Oprah angry about Ellen DeGeneres interviewing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

is Oprah angry about Ellen DeGeneres supposedly interviewing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their talk show? That is the wrong story in one of the tabloids. Gossip Cop can correct it.

“Talk Show Queens Face Off!” Says the latest issue of women’s Day, According to the magazine, DeGeneres recently confirmed “rumors” that it was the first interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they left royal life. A suspected insider tells the outlet that Oprah is “seeing red” as a result.

“Oprah thought she was a mess to get Harry and Meghan’s first seat,” the alleged source adds. “She works with Harry on a production about his mental health problems and has tried very hard to get to know Meghan’s mother. But if Ellen really does have this interview, it’s all for nothing.”

There are many issues with the wrong history of the release – especially that Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not featured on the DeGeneres talk show. These rumors surfaced a few weeks ago, but a palace insider told People magazine that the story was “categorically wrong.” The reputable broadcaster noted that Markle and Prince Harry do not currently intend to sit down for talks. One of the main reasons why the couple resigned from royal life is the media control that surrounds them. An immediate jump on TV to talk about the topic will only lead to a closer examination and doesn’t seem to be the next logical step.

Last month, Oprah said she supported the couple’s decision to withdraw from the royal family. “When a person has sat and thought,” what is the best decision for my family? “Not only is Oprah very sympathetic to Markle and Prince Harry, she is also not angry that DeGeneres is having an imaginary interview with them.

The idea that DeGeneres “confirmed rumors” that she was interviewing the Sussexes – that didn’t happen. The following happened: A paparazzi filmed and followed the host of the talk show as she walked down a quiet street in Los Angeles. Then he asked, “Are you excited to interview Meghan Markle?” DeGeneres, who was on her phone at the time, replied, “Sure, I’m excited.” It was a hypothetical answer to a hypothetical question. DeGeneres did not “confirm” an interview and just seemed to be trying to avoid the photographer.

This is not the first time that Women’s Day has invented a story about Oprah and the Duchess of Sussex. In 2018 Gossip Cop the tabloid blew up and falsely reported that Oprah Markle helped make peace with her father Thomas. The Duchess remains estranged from her father, and Oprah never tried to act as an intermediary between them.

swell

Perry, Simon and Petit, Stephanie. “Reports from Meghan Markle’s interview with Ellen DeGeneres are” categorically wrong, “says Royal Source.” People, January 24, 2020.

Ledbetter, Carly. “Oprah On Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s royal exit: Nobody has the right to say anything.” The Huffington Post, January 22, 2020.

Mackelden, Amy. “Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have no interview with Ellen DeGeneres.” Harper’s Bazaar, January 25, 2020.

Schuster, Andrew. “Oprah Makes Peace Between Meghan Markle And Papa?” Gossip Cop, August 13, 2018.