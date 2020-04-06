Oprah Donates $10 Million Toward Coronavirus Aid

Oprah Winfrey speaks in the course of Oprah’s 2020 Eyesight: Your Life in Focus Tour on February 22, 2020, in San Francisco, California. Photograph: Steve Jennings (Getty Pictures)

We have extra information of celebrities heading past vacant platitudes and applying their economic privilege to pay back it forward.

Oprah has pledged to donate $10 million towards reduction in the course of the coronavirus pandemic. She set aside $1 million of that donation to go towards combating food stuff insecurity, exclusively.

“Chef Jose Andres and Claire Babineaux-Fontenot have teamed up with Leonardo DiCaprio, Laurene Powell Careers and Apple to start America’s Meals Fund to assist feed regional communities. I was struck by the get the job done these businesses are doing and even though everyone’s priority appropriate now is to stay safer at dwelling, I know there are many of us searching for approaches to enable,” the media mogul a short while ago wrote in an Instagram caption.

“I think that America’s Foods Fund will be a potent way to make a big difference for our neighbors in will need and am committing $1 million to this fund to assistance these experiencing foods insecurity,” she ongoing. “I am donating $10 million overall to assist Us residents throughout this pandemic in cities throughout the state and in parts exactly where I grew up.”

For individuals who are in a place to supply financial aid and are wanting to know in which to get started, America’s Meals Fund set up a GoFundMe account to elevate resources for “our most vulnerable populations—children who are out of college and count on university lunch programs, very low-money people, the aged, and people struggling with position disruptions” and has because lifted in excess of $13 million of its $15 million aim.

As CNN studies:

Additional than 321,000 Us residents have analyzed optimistic for coronavirus, and at minimum 9,100 have died, in accordance to CNN’s newest tally of US cases.

The pandemic has also strike the US financial system tricky, with much more employment lost than gained for the to start with time in a decade.

Meals banks, foodstuff pantries and soup kitchens are having difficulties [to] continue to keep up with improved demand and are asking for donations.

For more facts on America’s Meals Fund and its mission, head to americasfoodfund.org.