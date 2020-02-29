oprah-falls-onstage-at-2020-eyesight-tour-clearly-show-and-laughs

Emma McIntyre / Getty Visuals

Even Oprah Winfrey It can be shot down But she will get up all over again, and you will by no means preserve her down.

The famed tv mogul took the phase at her 2020 Vision: Your Lifestyle in Emphasis Tour display at the Discussion board in the Los Angeles space on Saturday, though ironically speaking, about the thought of preserving stability in lifetime.

"This is my definition of what wellness implies to me. This is my definition, not yours, just an plan, due to the fact you will determine it for yourself. Wellness for me usually means that all the things in harmony and balance does not mean anything is the identical. or they are at peace at all occasions, "claimed Winfrey, in advance of shedding his stability, falling and landing on his aspect just before sitting down and obtaining up.

She was unharmed and laughed at the incident, as was the audience.

"It really is superior to be chatting about stability and fall," he mentioned afterwards, triggering laughter in the group. "Jesus, you are so amusing! Lord. You're so funny."

Winfrey then asked anyone to convey his new sneakers and transformed his shoes for white types.

Saturday's present functions famed guests Jennifer Lopez.