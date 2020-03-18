Oprah Prevents QAnon Claims Trending Claim He Arrested

Breaking News

TMZ.com

Oprah Winfrey stabbed by some idiots pushing a strange theory of QAnon conspiracy, saying he was caught in a ring in the world of sexual assault, and sadly … he was forced to debunk it was on his own when his name started on Twitter.

Welcome to the new normal?

Oprah responds to something unknown to her name and to a trivial story – claiming, among other things, that the coronavirus was a scam designed to hide a global ring of drugs and the son of the traffickers – began to crumble on Tuesday night.

He writes … “There was a phone call trending my name. And was traced to something horrible in FAKE. It is NOT true.”

Oprah added … “Not yet attacked, or arrested. Just slow down and distance yourself from the rest of the world. Stay safe in everything.”

Unfortunately, with most of the country expanding their homes and breaking into their computers … the wild conspiracy theory started like a virus, and on Wednesday morning hashtags like #opraharrested and #OPRAHDIDWHAT also trending.

And if you’re unfamiliar … QAnon’s followers – most of Trump’s supporters – believe there is an anonymous secret agent working for the government with messages and symbols indicating there is a plot to topple. the President.

QAnon wackos support the idea that the COVID-19 pandemic is “the largest covert U.S. intelligence operation the world has ever seen.”

In this way … Oprah’s equally wild story is linked to what is also claimed Tom Hanks was actually arrested for pedophilia and is being held in Australia – and fake his coronavirus story.

So you go there.