Oprah Responds to ‘Awful Fake’ Rumors of Her Currently being Arrested and Raided

Oprah speaks onstage in the course of ‘Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Existence in Target Tour’ offered by WW (Body weight Watchers Reimagined) on February 29, 2020 in Inglewood, California. Photograph: Emma McIntyre (Getty Illustrations or photos)

Social distancing has additional however yet another degree to the indicating “too substantially time on your palms.”

Probably it was boredom, the tremendous-elite position of the trending movie star in query or basic cruelty. Probably it was a combination of all three. But, a little something produced “Oprah” the leading around the globe trending matter on Tuesday evening.

I transpired to be scrolling my timeline at all around 9:30 p.m. PT when I saw the name at the leading of that trending listing. I promptly envisioned bad information in relation to COVID-19, particularly as we’ve read again-to-back information of famous people tests favourable for the disease brought on by the novel coronavirus strain. Very little did I know the news would be wildly unrelated to that.

In just minutes (and without one news resource, not even TMZ, verifying it), rumors commenced to spread that the 66-12 months-aged media mogul’s home experienced been raided and she was subsequently arrested for suspected crimes ranging from sex trafficking to baby pornography. The rumors even reached coronavirus conspiracy territory.

Soon following the rumors unfold like wildfire, Oprah took it upon herself to handle them specifically.

“Just obtained a cellular phone phone that my identify is trending. And remaining trolled for some awful pretend issue. It is not legitimate. Have not been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the relaxation of the earth,” Oprah tweeted, including safe and sound needs to anyone.

So, yes, Oprah probably experienced to get out of her damn mattress to increase an official assertion on a little something that under no circumstances should’ve been a factor in the 1st spot.

Oprah is definitely not earlier mentioned critique, but the obsession to pin her down is plainly a retaliation for her involvement (instantly or indirectly) in the respective retributions of distinguished black figures these types of as the late Michael Jackson, R. Kelly and Russell Simmons.

Just one of the most frequent defenses is her longtime affiliation with now-convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, a gentleman so deeply ensconced in Hollywood that it was practically impossible for a prosperous movie star not to be connected with him. If showcasing pictures with the gentleman through the several years is the major defense to tension black stars into talking out towards Weinstein, there undoubtedly is a selection of images of black male celebs with despicable and impressive persons getting conveniently still left out of the narrative. And still they are not remaining anticipated to be the official spokesperson to discount an individual they have been affiliated with. The onus, like several other burdens, is largely on black girls.

That targeted fury reignited to an entirely distinctive level soon after Gayle King dared to talk about the late Kobe Bryant’s rape circumstance during her job interview with Lisa Leslie.

In their endeavor to expose Oprah, individuals only additional exposed their petty obsession that has absolutely nothing to do with the worry of sexual assault victims and much more to do with their goal to have a “gotcha” instant. Let’s say this terrible information was correct. The reckoning that would have to take place would be devastating on a level that cannot be expressed in the hypothetical feeling. Continue to, the immense glee expressed when they considered the unsubstantiated statements have been accurate coupled with the overt problem for the accused instead than the “real victims” is pretty the disturbing compulsion, to say the minimum. In their match of “tit-for-tat,” the supreme loser is them.

