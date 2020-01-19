Oprah thinks she’s not a good mother

Oprah Winfrey is wonderful in many things. She is unique, incredibly successful and there is hardly a soul who does not think she is special.

But there is one thing that she believes is bad at being a mother.

Children free of choice

Though Winfrey is caring, kind, smart, and all the other good stuff, the talk show queen (among other huge titles) believes her ability to mother most effectively isn’t her strength.

She thought about becoming a mother, but her career, her ability to subdivide, and her unusual lifestyle would not be the right mix for childcare.

Hardworking Winfrey

According to People, “On the Oprah Winfrey Show, Winfrey saw the depth of responsibility and sacrifice that is actually required to become a mother.”

With her 17 hours of work and her unconventional life, she understood that motherhood would not be feasible, let alone fair to the child.

It’s basically the same reason why she never married her long-time love, Stedman Graham. He understands what Winfrey’s life looks like better than anyone, so their relationship works better outside the confines of traditional marriage.

A call to mothers everywhere

Would Winfrey be a great mother? Probably, but not the way she wants.

There should be something, and with her gift to shape the world so sustainably, being a mother is simply out of the question. She even said, “Over the years I have had the highest esteem for women who have chosen to be at home with their children because I don’t know how to do it all day. No one gives women the honor they deserve. “

Winfrey certainly gives props to parents, even if she chose a different path.

