Oprah Winfrey selects “American Dirt” with a lot of discussion for her book club

NEW YORK – ‘American Dirt’ by Jeanine Cummins, one of the most anticipated and discussed novels of the year, is Oprah Winfrey’s new choice for her book club.

“American Dirt,” published Tuesday, talks about a bookstore owner in Acapulco, Mexico, who loses much of her family to a murderous drug cartel and flees north on a frightening journey with her 8-year-old son. The novel was taken over by Flatiron Books in a reported seven-digit deal in 2018 and has since been discussed in the publishing world. It has appeared on countless lists of books to be searched for in 2020, has reached the top 20 on Amazon.com before its release and has been praised by everyone from John Grisham and Stephen King to Erika Sanchez and Sandra Cisneros.

Winfrey, who was interviewed by telephone on Friday, told The Associated Press that a striking appearance was that novelist Don Winslow compared ‘American Dirt’ with ‘The Grapes of Wrath’ by John Steinbeck.

“And I remember thinking,” Yes, you better know what you’re talking about because I have a first edition of “Grapes of Wrath” and it’s on a pedestal in my living room, “Winfrey said.” Now I would not say that this is “Grapes of Wrath,” but I would say that … I have been a news reporter, watched the news, seen the stories every day, saw the children at the border and my heart and nothing has done (more than “American Dirt”) to make me feel the pain and despair of what it means to be on the run – it has changed the way I see the whole problem and I was already empathetic. “

This cover image published by Flatiron Books shows ‘American Dirt’, a novel by Jeanine Cummins. AP

Cummins, who also recently spoke with the AP, says she first thought of the book in 2013 and was inspired for various reasons. Her husband emigrated from Ireland and she remembered the many years he needed to get his green card, and the fear, before they got married, that he could be deported. She was also moved by what she regarded as the sensational media coverage of immigration, and, more indirectly, by her persistent grief over a tragedy in 1991 when two of her cousins ​​were raped and driven from a bridge to their death.

“So many of the stories are about violent men and macho violent stories about people who commit atrocities,” she said. “My hope was to reformulate the story and show it from the perspective of the people on the other side of violence.”

Cummins, who has ancestors from Ireland and Puerto Rico, said she spent a lot of time in Mexico and met many people on both sides of the border. However, her novel has raised questions about whether she, a non-Mexican and non-migrant, was suitable for the story. Cummins himself expressed doubts in the afterword of the book: “I wish someone was a little bit browner than I would write.” She added that maybe she could serve as a bridge. “I thought:” If you are the person who can be a bridge, why not a bridge? “, Wrote Cummins.

Cisneros has called “American Dirt” the “international story of our time,” but some other writers of Mexican heritage criticize it. Myriam Gurba, whose work has been praised in, among others, O: The Oprah Magazine, has written online that reinforces Cummins’ exaggerated mature Mexican stereotypes, including the Latin lover, the suffering mother and the stoic male child. ” David Bowles, a writer and translator, called the book “smug savior”.

The New York Times has published contrasting reviews in recent days. Time critic Parul Sehgal described the characters of the novel as ‘thin creations’, criticized the language as tense and even absurd and concluded that the book ‘feels striking as the work of an outsider’. Author Lauren Groff, reviewer of the book for The New York Times Book Review found herself completely immersed, but wondered if she should have accepted the assignment.

“I could never speak about the correctness of the reproduction of the book by Mexican culture or the plight of migrants; I have never been Mexican or migrant, “wrote Groff, who nevertheless” kept turning the pages. “

“American Dirt” is written for people like me, “Groff wrote,” those from the United States who are concerned about what is happening on our southern border, but who never have the fear and despair of the migrants in their own bodies felt. This novel is aimed at people who have loved a child and who fight with everything they need to see that the child has a good future. “

After her assessment had expired, Groff tweeted: “I struggled like a beast with this assessment, the moral of my assumption, my complicity in the white look.” She called Sehgal’s “better and smarter”.

As a turning point in the decision to write the book, Cummins, 45, quoted an interview with Norma Iglesias-Prieto, a professor of Chicano and Chicana studies at San Diego State University. According to Cummins, Iglesias-Prieto said to her: “We need as many votes as we can get.” (Iglesias-Preto recently told The Los Angeles Times that “everyone has the right to write about a particular topic, even if you are not part of this community.”)

Winfrey chose “American Dirt” last fall and, when asked (before the Times reviews were running) about the controversy, she said she was not aware of it. But she cited her own visceral response as a sign that Cummins had played a crucial role for fiction.

“She humanized this issue,” Winfrey said, hoping to interview Cummins somewhere along the US-Mexico border. The interview will be broadcast on Apple TV Plus on March 6.

Winfrey has been promoting book sales since 1996, sometimes with hundreds of thousands of copies or more. She favors early authors such as Ayana Mathis and looks back on classics such as “Anna Karenina” and “A Tale or” Two Cities. The novel by Cummins, Winfrey’s third choice for the partnership with Apple that she started last year, continues her recent pattern of choosing high-profile new releases, including Ta-Nehisi Coates’ The Water Dancer ‘and Elizabeth Strout’s’ Olive, Again . “Winfrey said she doesn’t follow a pattern, except the books force her to tell others about it.

“There is no strategy. There is no plan, “she says. “I am open to all books.”

Cummins is the author of three earlier works: the novels ‘The Crooked Branch’ and ‘The Outside Boy’ and the memoirs ‘A Rip In Heaven’ about the attacks and the deaths of her cousins. She hopes to start a new novel soon. Cummins says she has not yet made a decision about a conspiracy, but expects the setting to be linked to her background – Puerto Rico.