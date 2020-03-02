[oprah-winfrey-speaks-immediately-after-fifty-cent-trolling:-“i’m-now-a-meme”]

Tv mogul Oprah Winfrey is speaking out. The Hollywood entertainer has arrive ahead to address her televised on-phase slide.

This earlier Sunday, Winfrey went to her Instagram website page to thank enthusiasts for text of encouragement. She also shared a pic of herself recovering.

Sunday Examining and icing. Thank you all for your variety needs. Yes I slipped on stage and I’m now a meme. But so grateful to be only a very little sore. Turning the working day into what Michelle Obama calls #SelfcareSunday

This previous weekend, rap star 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg trolled Winfrey. The hip-hop pair reacted to Oprah’s cringe on-phase tumble.

In accordance to stories, Winfrey’s incident occurred Saturday in Los Angeles. It went down at one of her cross-state seminar functions.

Although speaking at the Discussion board during her 2020 Eyesight stop in Los Angeles today (Saturday 2/29/20), Oprah Winfrey took a little bit of a tumble. The result in: her heeled shoes. As you’ll see in the online video beneath, she was (ironically) conversing about “balance.” Luckily for us, she seems to be just wonderful. In truth, for the relaxation of her talk soon after her fall, she went barefoot. (KLUV Radio)

Social media flooded the Web with the jaw-dropping minute.