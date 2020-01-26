Oprah Winfrey supports the Royal Exit!

Not many people support Meghan and Harry’s decision to step back from the royal family, but Oprah Winfrey supports them with “1,000 percent”!

If there is anyone who shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex empathy and understanding for his bombing decision, it is obviously Oprah.

In Oprah’s words

Via: Getty Images

During an evening in New York City last Tuesday, TMZ interviewed Oprah and her best friend Gayle King on this extremely controversial subject.

What did you think of the brave step of the royal couple?

“I support them 1,000 percent,” Winfrey told TMZ.

“He did what he had to do for his family. I don’t think anyone has the right to say anything. If someone has considered what is the best decision for my family and then they make this decision – none of us has the right to say anything about it. “

King intervened: “You didn’t make the decision in a vacuum. There were a lot of discussions. So I found it very unfair to say that the Queen was blind. Even the Queen’s statement says that these conversations have been going on for months. “

Relatives: 10 celebrities Oprah is friends with (10 they refuse to talk to)

Hello Canada, goodbye England

Via: Getty Images

Meghan and Harry shared their news of a break from the royal family on January 8th. Not long after, Meghan traveled to Canada to reunite with Archie while Harry stayed in England to continue the long and complicated discussion about her major changes to Queen Prince Charles and his brother Prince William.

Now, after 10 days without his wife, Harry is back in Canada with Meghan and Baby Archie and ready to start their new life away from the royal realm.

Some can be supportive, some cannot.

But as Oprah says, “Who of us can judge that?”

Next: Oprah thinks she’s not a good mother

Madonna breaks off after 45 minutes … Can she learn from Celine Dion?