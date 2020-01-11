Oprah Winfrey to appear at Tamron Hall on Monday January 13

Loading...

NEW YORK – Oprah Winfrey will give Tamron Hall a special behind-the-scenes look at her long-awaited wellness tour in a one-on-one conversation on Monday “Tamron Hall”.

Winfrey will discuss her personal journey to wellness and her mission to promote health, transformation and triumph across the country.

Tamron joined Oprah at the St. Paul, Minnesota stop on his “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” tour this Saturday and will participate in the first-hand immersive wellness experience, alongside Oprah.

Tamron’s interview and his immersive experience with Oprah is broadcast on “Tamron Hall” on Monday, January 13 (for schedules and channels, see Tamron’s website or check local listings.

“I am delighted to meet one of my mentors – the matchless Oprah Winfrey – about her wellness journey and living your best life,” said Hall. “I can’t think of a better way to start 2020 than with an inspiring conversation with a living legend.”

From upsetting to purely fun, “Tamron Hall” is a daily destination for all the news and a platform for viewers to connect with the people who shape our world through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. As a new mom, bride and groom in daytime television who shows you can accomplish anything at any age, Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, unpredictable and unstoppable voice to television.

“Tamron Hall” was premiered on September 9, 2019 and quickly became one of the top-rated new day shows of the 2019/2020 season. The show, which was recently renewed for a second season, broadcasts from New York and offers a dynamic mix of live and recorded shows.

