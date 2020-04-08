OR! Shawn Hook Premieres Official I Don’t Want to Dance Music Video – CLICK HERE to watch!

(insert) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SOrfUTkGo3c (/ insert)

This is a great form of our favorite Top 40 music!

Canadian pop artist Shawn hook I’m not doing what he’s doing this time, and this time it’s WORLD PREMIERE’s “I Don’t Wanna Dance! You can watch multiple platinums twice.” Juno awards The nominee will take the world by storm in the new video (above) !!

If you’re a music fan like us, you’ll remember Hook from previous singles Vanessa HudgensFor one, it quickly ranks high on the top 40 charts of the border! LOVE !!! If this is your first introduction to a pop prince, fine! There is so much to discover!

Like many good artists, Hook has found a great way to connect with his fans, just as he has now stopped touring due to a coronavirus epidemic.

Hook started doing it in late March (below):

Today, Thursday (for example, tomorrow night!) He invites the third week of “Living Room Live”. Instagram Live meeting for the fans !!! Kiesza We’ll play again this week, all at 10 o’clock. ET (7 a.m. PT) is on his IG! What a wonderful idea to stop isolating you!

What to look for in a new music video from above, Secret Readers!

Turn off comments and more in your comments (below) !!!