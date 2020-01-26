Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli among 9 killed in Calabasas helicopter crash

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) – An Orange Coast College baseball coach was among nine people killed, including Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, when a helicopter crashed in Calabasas.

John Altobelli died Sunday morning, college officials said. Altobelli was the oldest baseball coach in school history, entering its 28th season, according to OCC Pirate Athletics.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of Orange Coast College baseball head coach John Altobelli. He has been a coach, colleague, mentor and friend at OCC for 27 years.

Altobelli’s brother Tony said he was on the plane with his wife and daughter Alyssa when he crashed shortly before 10 a.m. on rough terrain in the Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen area. Street.

Paramedics also helicoptered to the scene and were hoisted up to try to help possible survivors, but all died at the scene, officials said.

Altobelli has led the Pirates to numerous championship titles, winning more than 700 victories in his career and four state championships.

“John was very important not only to Orange Coast College but also to baseball,” Coast Athletic director Jason Kehler said in a statement. “He really personified what it means to be a baseball coach. His passion for the game, but more importantly his athletes, was second to none – he treated them like family.”

Community members began to assemble and cry at college on Sunday after the announcement of his death.

