Orange County Children’s Hospital to Open Unique Autism Center in Thompson

“The biggest thing here is the multidisciplinary approach. The team approach. It is collaborative care in every sense of the word,” said Dr. Tom Megerian, clinical director of the Thompson Autism Center, which is located a few blocks from CHOC Children’s. Hospital.

Until now, if his patients had other conditions in addition to autism, they came to the hospital or clinic for each separate appointment.

“So you have someone who may come one day for his appointment with his psychiatrist, another day for his therapist, another day for his gastrointestinal doctor. It’s been three, four, five days since they have to miss school. It’s three or four or five days that parents have to be away from work. And it can happen two or three times a year, “he said. .

This new clinic is a one-stop shop, which he says is a big advantage.

“They can’t wait. Every family I’ve talked to, when I tell them we’re moving here, they want to know when. They just can’t wait and they’re so excited,” said Megerian.

The building is designed to create a welcoming atmosphere for children with autism, so it looks less like a sterile clinic than a fun place.

“Everything, from the flow, from the way we installed all the places where there was an interface, from the way we move the patient from one area to another, everything was designed in a very thoughtful way”, did he declare.

Ultimately, the center will care for approximately 2,000 or more children. And the people who signed up to work with them are what Megerian says that will really set this place apart.

“Seeing this passion of people who want to be here because they want to work with these families and children is something I have never seen before and I am really delighted with it,” he said. declared.

The gentle opening is in February with current patients. New patients will be accepted during March.

