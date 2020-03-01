Orange County Democratic Get together Office shattered with white nationalist propaganda – Up News Details Los Angeles

ORANGE (CBSLA) – White stickers of nationalist propaganda were being put around the headquarters of the Orange County Democratic Party on Saturday a few times ahead of the March three principal, in accordance to authorities.

The social gathering explained in a push release that the white nationalist group, which they chose not to title "in get to limit the notice of the push the team can receive," is acknowledged as a detest team by the Southern Poverty Law Center. .

The Orange County Democratic Occasion states it designs to file a police report.

"It is apparent that this vandalism is intended to intimidate and repress voters. It will not do the job," stated social gathering president Ada Briceño. "We are united in the strongest doable condemnation of despise. We want to assure voters that intimidation is not tolerated. "

Briceño also termed on elected Republican officials in the county to discuss out towards white nationalism, stating: "Our two get-togethers will want to eliminate the hatred of politics and Orange County."