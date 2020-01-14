Orange County first flu season death has been reported

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) – Amid a national outbreak of influenza B, Orange County recently saw its first illness-related death this season in a person under the age of 65, officials said on Monday. county health officials.

A Tustin man who had underlying health conditions died recently due to complications from influenza B, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

“This is an important reminder that the flu can cause serious illness, especially in people with underlying health conditions,” said Dr. Nichole Quick, county health worker. “Anyone over the age of six months should be vaccinated every year.”

The news came as officials from the country and southern California warned that they were seeing a potent B strain of the flu this year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been approximately 9.7 million cases of influenza across the country this season, with 87,000 hospitalizations and 4,800 deaths.

The early domination of the influenza B virus seems to hit children the hardest, with 32 pediatric deaths so far this season – the most early in the season since the CDC started following 16 years ago.

