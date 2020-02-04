Orange County priest on administrative leave after being charged with sexually assaulting a young boy

STANTON, California (KABC) – Orange County priest put on administrative leave after charges were laid for sexually assaulting a young boy in the 1990s. Now the man in the center of the allegations asks his withdrawal from the priesthood.

For decades, the 28-year-old man kept secret what happened at the Saint Polycarp Catholic school in Stanton. He broke his silence after filing a complaint against the Catholic bishop of Orange, as well as against Father Edward Poettgen, accused of having assaulted him twice when he was about 5 years old.

The trial claims that Poettgen stripped naked, caressed and penetrated the alleged victim.

“I was easily manipulated and intimidated, but I am no longer a scared little boy,” said the man, who has not been publicly identified.

John Manly, the lawyer for the alleged victim, says church officials tried to keep the charges silent when he tried to report what happened about a year ago.

“It was as if it was again in 1985. They hid it, they hid it,” said Manly, who added that the incident had also been reported to the police.

Father Poettgen is now a priest at Saint-Boniface in Anaheim.

“This must change. There is nothing more serious than an allegation of sexual assault on children and the Diocese of Orange continues to treat this as a traffic violation,” said Manly.

In a written declaration, the diocese stated that it could not comment on the ongoing disputes.

“I feel like a new person. I’m not afraid all the time. I don’t wake up in cold sweats like I did several times a week and it’s always a roller coaster ride that I will manage for the rest of my but I feel forceful to have faced the person who hurt me so much, “said the accuser.

